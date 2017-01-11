Barack Obama farewell speech LIVE: POTUS ends 8 glorious years with 'show up, dive in and stay at it'

Barack Obama closes the book on his presidency Tuesday, with a farewell speech in Chicago that will try to lift supporters felled by Donald Trump's shock victory. Obama's last trip on Air Force One will be a pilgrimage to his adoptive hometown, where he will address a sell-out crowd not far from where he accepted the presidency eight years ago.
Diehard fans — many African Americans — have braved Chicago's frigid winter to collect free tickets, which now sell for upwards of $1,000 a piece on Craigslist. The First Lady Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden will come along on for the ride.
Obama's cross-country trek would be a sentimental trip down memory lane, were it not slap-bang in the middle of a tumultuous presidential handover. Trump has smashed conventions, vowed to efface Obama's legacy and hurled personal insults left and right.
The 2016 election campaign has raised serious questions about the resilience of US democracy. In a virtually unprecedented move, US intelligence has accused the Kremlin of tipping the electoral scales in Trump's favor.
Democrats, cast into the political wilderness with the loss of the White House, the Senate and the House of Representatives plus a majority of statehouses, are struggling to regroup. With an approval rating hovering around 55 percent, Obama will hope to steel them for new battles ahead.
Lead speechwriter Cody Keenan said the address will be about Obama's vision for where the country should still go.
"It's not going to be like an anti-Trump speech, it's not going to be a red meat, rabble rousing thing, it will be statesman-like but it will also be true to him," Keenan told AFP. "It will tell a story."
Life after White House
Trump's unorthodox politics has thrown 55-year-old Obama's transition and post-presidency plans into flux. Obama, having vowed a smooth handover of power, finds himself being increasingly critical of Trump as he prepares to leave office on 20 January.
After that there will still be a holiday and an autobiography, but Obama could find himself being dragged backed into the political fray if Trump were to enact a Muslim registry or deport adults brought to the United States years ago by their parents.
Having vowed to take a backseat in politics, Obama's second act could yet be as politically engaged as Jimmy Carter — whose post-presidency has remade his image as an elder statesman.
Many Obama aides who had planned to take exotic holidays or launch coffer-replenishing forays into the private sector are also reassessing their future and mulling a return to the political trenches.
Obama's foundation is already gearing up for a quasi-political role — funneling idealistic youngsters into public life.
Presidential precedent
Presidents since George Washington have delivered a farewell address of sorts.
Washington's final 7,641-word message — which is still read once a year in the Senate by tradition — contained warnings about factionalism and interference by foreign powers that seem oddly prescient.
But speechwriter Keenan sees few obvious templates: "Bush and Clinton did theirs from here (the White House), George HW Bush went to West Point, gave a foreign policy speech," he told AFP. "They are all totally different."
The trip to Chicago is not just for nostalgia, Keenan indicated.
"The thread that has run though his career from his days as community organiser to the Oval Office is the idea that if you get ordinary people together and get them educated, get them empowered, get them to act on something, that's when good things happen," he said.
"For him, as someone who started as a community organizer, whose campaign was powered by young people, ordinary people, we decided we wanted to go back to Chicago."
"Chicago is not just his hometown, it's where his career started."
And now it is also where Obama's presidential career will effectively end.
Yes, we can. Yes, we did
"My fellow Americans, it has been the honor of my life to serve you. I won't stop; in fact, I will be right there with you, as a citizen, for all my days that remain. For now, whether you're young or young at heart, I do have one final ask of you as your President -- the same thing I asked when you took a chance on me eight years ago.
I am asking you to believe. Not in my ability to bring about change -- but in yours.
I am asking you to hold fast to that faith written into our founding documents; that idea whispered by slaves and abolitionists; that spirit sung by immigrants and homesteaders and those who marched for justice; that creed reaffirmed by those who planted flags from foreign battlefields to the surface of the moon; a creed at the core of every American whose story is not yet written:
Yes We Can.
Yes We Did.
Yes We Can.
Thank you. God bless you. And may God continue to bless the United States of America."
To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware's favorite son: you were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best.
Obama thanks Michelle, Malia, Sasha and 'scrappy kid' Biden
"Michelle — for the past twenty-five years, you've been not only my wife and mother of my children, but my best friend. You took on a role you didn't ask for and made it your own with grace and grit and style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody. And a new generation sets its sights higher because it has you as a role model. You've made me proud. You've made the country proud.
Malia and Sasha, under the strangest of circumstances, you have become two amazing young women, smart and beautiful, but more importantly, kind and thoughtful and full of passion. You wore the burden of years in the spotlight so easily. Of all that I've done in my life, I'm most proud to be your dad.
To Joe Biden, the scrappy kid from Scranton who became Delaware's favorite son: you were the first choice I made as a nominee, and the best. Not just because you have been a great Vice President, but because in the bargain, I gained a brother. We love you and Jill like family, and your friendship has been one of the great joys of our life."
Our Constitution has no power on its own: Barack Obama in his last address to Americans
"Our Constitution is a remarkable, beautiful gift. But it's really just a piece of parchment. It has no power on its own. We, the people, give it power -- with our participation, and the choices we make. Whether or not we stand up for our freedoms. Whether or not we respect and enforce the rule of law. America is no fragile thing. But the gains of our long journey to freedom are not assured.
In his own farewell address, George Washington wrote that self-government is the underpinning of our safety, prosperity, and liberty, but "from different causes and from different quarters much pains will be taken...to weaken in your minds the conviction of this truth;" that we should preserve it with "jealous anxiety;" that we should reject "the first dawning of every attempt to alienate any portion of our country from the rest or to enfeeble the sacred ties" that make us one."
Protecting our way of life is just not the job of our military; Democracy can buckle if we give in fear: Barack Obama
"Our democracy won't work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity. Today, the economy is growing again; wages, incomes, home values, and retirement accounts are rising again; poverty is falling again. The wealthy are paying a fairer share of taxes even as the stock market shatters records. The unemployment rate is near a ten-year low. The uninsured rate has never, ever been lower. Health care costs are rising at the slowest rate in fifty years. And if anyone can put together a plan that is demonstrably better than the improvements we've made to our health care system -- that covers as many people at less cost — I will publicly support it.
That, after all, is why we serve -- to make people's lives better, not worse."
Obama's warning on what will become if the world expects too much of uniformity
"That's what I want to focus on tonight -- the state of our democracy. Understand, democracy does not require uniformity. Our founders quarreled and compromised, and expected us to do the same. But they knew that democracy does require a basic sense of solidarity -- the idea that for all our outward differences, we are all in this together; that we rise or fall as one. There have been moments throughout our history that threatened to rupture that solidarity. The beginning of this century has been one of those times. A shrinking world, growing inequality; demographic change and the specter of terrorism -- these forces haven't just tested our security and prosperity, but our democracy as well. And how we meet these challenges to our democracy will determine our ability to educate our kids, and create good jobs, and protect our homeland.
In other words, it will determine our future."
Politics is the battle of ideas: Barack Obama
"For too many of us, it’s become safer to retreat into our own bubbles…surrounded by people who look like us. We all have to try harder...to start with the premise that each of our fellow citizens loves this country just as much as we do. Without some common baseline of facts...and that science and reason matter, we’ll keep talking past each other."
American actor and comedian Whoopie Goldberg
"Going forward, we must uphold laws against discrimination – in hiring, in housing, in education and the criminal justice system. Last year, incomes rose for all races, all age groups, for men and for women."
Obama on change, democracy and the importance of jobs
"Change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it. Our democracy won’t work without a sense that everyone has economic opportunity."
America is a better and a stronger place: Barack Obama
Marriage equality, take out the Al-Qaeda chief and 9/11 mastermind and climb over recession - Obama lists out a few landmarks of his eight year tenure in the USA. "It’s up to all of us to make sure our government can help us meet the many challenges we still face." Depsite our party differences, we should concentrate on the state of our democracy, says Obama. "Our youth and drive, our diversity and openness, our boundless capacity for risk and reinvention mean that the future should be ours."
"The long sweep of America has been defined by forward motion, a constant widening of our founding creed to embrace all."
"Our progress has been uneven. The work of democracy has always been hard…contentious and sometimes bloody," Obama says.
Obama says
"I learned that change only happens when ordinary people get involved, get engaged, and come together to demand it. It’s the insistence that...We, the People, through the instrument of our democracy, can form a more perfect union."
My fellow Americans, Obama begins his farewell speech
In less than a minute, Barack Obama to address the Americans for the last time as their president
A Look Back at Eight Years Through Letters to the President
"Every day I’m lucky to receive thousands of acts of hope — every time somebody sits down and picks up a pen, and writes to me and shares their story…I want you all to know that I’m listening,” said President Obama.
People reached out to share their stories, their concerns, and their hopes for themselves and for America. It would be impossible to fully capture the breadth, depth, and vibrancy of the mail that has reached 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue throughout President Obama’s time in office.
President Obama live on Facebook
For Michelle and me, Chicago is where it all started. It’s the city that showed us the power and fundamental goodness of the American people.
Obama presidency - In review
Countless words have been written, spoken, printed, posted, and tweeted about the Obama presidency and the digital age. Certainly, President Obama is the first “social media president”: the first to have @POTUS on Twitter, the first to go live on Facebook from the Oval Office, the first to answer questions from citizens on YouTube, the first to use a filter on Snapchat. Over the past eight years, the President, Vice President, First Lady, and the White House have used social media and technology to engage with people around the country and the world on the most important issues of our time.
Here are a few of our favorites from the past eight years
White House tweets
So proud of @POTUS: Michelle Obama tweets
Full text: Barack Obama's farewell speech in Chicago
