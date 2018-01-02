Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 expected to come with Snapdragon 632 and 18:9 aspect ratio display

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is expected to bring the Redmi Note 5 in the Q2 of 2018. The next version of Redmi Note 4 is expected to come with a 5.99-inch, 18:9 aspect ratio display.

The smartphone is reported to come with Snapdragon 632 instead of the previously speculated Snapdragon 625. According to Gizmochina Redmi Note 5 will be the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 632. The Snapdragon 632 is a toned down version of Snapdragon 636 and is expected to come with a reduced clock speed of 1.8 GHz. But the SoC is expected to better optimisation for dual camera set up.

The Redmi Note 5 is expected to pack 4 GB RAM, 64 GB of internal storage and dual camera setup of 12 MP each on the rear side of the phone. Its expected to be powered by the same 4,000 mAh battery. The smartphone is speculated to be priced around CNY 1,200 (roughly Rs 12,000).

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the flagship Mi 7 this year. The smartphone is expected to adopt iPhone X like Face ID authentications instead of a fingerprint sensor. It will also be the first smartphone to come with Snapdragon 845.