Xiaomi Mi 7 to launch within first quarter of 2018; to come with Snapdragon 845 and OLED display

Less than six months after Xiaomi launched the Mi 6, rumours regarding their 2018 flagship, the Mi 7 have started surfacing. The rumours were reported by GizmoChina who took note of an industry insiders post on Chinese social media platform, Weibo.

The post claimed that the Xiaomi Mi 7 will come with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chipset, featuring a large 6-inch OLED panel, manufactured by Samsung. While news of Qualcomm's latest processor making its way to the Mi 7 doesn't come as a surprise since the phone will be the Chinese manufacturer's flagship phone, the new display panel would be interesting considering the trend with mobile manufacturers moving towards smaller bezels.

The other interesting information in the post was the mention of a tentative release date for the Mi 7. While Xiaomi launched their previous flagships, the Mi 5 and 6 devices in the month of April, it could be likely that the Mi 7 could break this trend. The Xiaomi Mi 7 is expected to launch sometime between January-March, similar to rumours revolving the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the LG G7.

The question, however, lies with the fact as to how Xiaomi plans to mass produce an under-display fingerprint scanner by January 2018.

Other likely specifications of the Mi 7 include 6 or 8 GB of RAM and a repeat of the dual rear camera setup that came with the Mi 6. Xiaomi's iteration of the dual-camera setup included a wide angle lens along with another telephone lens. The Xiaomi Mi 7 is also claimed to retain the ceramic design finish that came with the Mi 6.