Vodafone releases two new pre-paid plans offering select customers 1 GB data per day at Rs 509 and Rs 458

Vodafone has released two new data plans with a 1 GB per day data limit for Rs 509 and Rs 458 for prepaid users. These plans could be in response to aggressive cashback offers of up to Rs 2,599 announced by Jio recently.

The Rs 509 pack offers 1 GB of Data per day for 84 days. Also included are 100 SMSes per day, bundled local and STD calls, along with free roaming and outgoing calls. However, users can only make 250 minutes of calls per day and 1,000 minutes per week without incurring charges.

The Rs 458 plan will also offer a you 1 GB Data per day but for 70 days instead. The rest of the things remain same viz 100 SMSes per day, free roaming calls, and bundled calls. The daily limit on bundled calls are the same as that of the Rs 509 plan.

Currently these plans are only available for selected customers on a pan-India basis. It is quite likely that Vodafone will be making these plans available to a wider range of users in the coming weeks. Recently Vodafone also announced a Rs 38 pack with 100 minutes of voice calls bundled alongside 100 MB data a day.

Also in the news is the fact that Vodafone India and Idea Cellular on 13 November separately agreed to sell their respective standalone tower businesses in India to ATC Telecom Infrastructure Private Limited (formerly Viom) for an aggregate enterprise value of Rs 7,850 crore ($1.2 billion), a company statement said.