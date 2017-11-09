Reliance Jio announces Prime Benefits for Prime subscribers; cashback worth Rs 2,599 on recharges of Rs 399 and over

Reliance Jio's Prime membership program was announced back in February 2017 for a price of Rs 99 a year. Jio has now announced 'Prime Benefits' for its Prime customer base in the country starting 10 November up to 25 November 2017.

The exclusive benefits in store for Jio Prime customers include triple cashback offers worth up to Rs 2,599 on recharges starting at Rs 399 and above. As part of the cashback offers, users can also avail 100 percent cashback Jio vouchers worth Rs 400 on every tariff plan recharge beginning at Rs 399.These vouchers will be credited in eight separate instalments of Rs 50 each to the Prime user's account, reflected on the 'My Jio' app.

Instant cashback offers of up to Rs 300 are also on offer for users on recharges done through any of Jio's partnered digital payment wallets including Amazon Pay, Axis Pay, FreeCharge, Mobikwik, Paytm and PhonePe.

The company has also tied up with numerous ecommerce brands including Ajio, Yatra.com and RelianceTrends.com this time round with special discount vouchers up for grabs, beginning 20 November. Prime users can avail upto Rs 399 off on Ajio, with a minimum purchase of Rs 1500, while one-way flight bookings through Yatra.com could earn customers a discount of Rs 500.

RelianceTrends.com shoppers, on the other hand, can get an instant discount of Rs 500 on purchases worth Rs 1999 and above. This not the first time Reliance Jio has partnered with e-commerce outlets for offers. It had earlier partnered with Amazon Pay, PhonePe and Paytm back in August this year with a number of cashback offers for its users.

Reliance Jio has also gone on to compare their tariff plans against existing offers from rival telecom providers including Airtel, Vodafone and Idea. The table comparing the tariffs include both Prepaid and Postpaid plans, with a breakdown of all the benefits under each plan. A breakdown of perks enjoyed by Jio Prime members in comparison to those who are yet to avail Prime membership can be found here.

