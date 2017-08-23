Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launched with 6.3-inch AMOLED display; to be available from 15 September

After all the leaks, rumours and plenty of speculation, Samsung today opened the next chapter of its phablet journey, called the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. The Galaxy Note 8 will hit pre-order in a few days from now for and will available in stores and online in certain markets starting from 15 September. In the US, the phablet will be priced between $930 (roughly Rs 59,000) for AT&T customers and $960 on (approx. Rs 61,000) for the Verizon variant. We expect the price tags in India to be around the same.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 looks identical to the previous leaks and renders we have seen previously. The device features a metal frame sandwiched between two sheets of 3D curved glass, just like on the previously launched Samsung Galaxy S8. The Note 8 phablet, however, takes things a step further by stretching the display deeper into the corners of the front screen.

That display would be a 6.3-inch QHD+ display sporting a resolution of 1,400 x 2,960 pixels in what Samsung has branded as the Infinity Display.

The overall shape is now more Note-like with sharper corners that are still rounded and maintain the new flagship design philosophy. On the back, things have changed a bit with a dual camera setup and the fingerprint reader now moving farther away from the centre, which may annoy a few users. Other finer details include an IP 68 dust and water resistance rating and the device weighs in at a hefty 195 grams.

Jumping into the specifications, buyers in the US will be treated to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset inside, while the international model will get a Samsung-made Exynos 8890 chipset. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S8 that packed in 4 GB RAM as standard at launch, the Note 8 will pack in 6 GB RAM (LP DDR4) with 64 GB/128GB and even a 256 GB of internal storage that is expandable via a microSD card slot. The availability of these storage variants will be announced at their respective local announcements. So for now, we have no idea which model will arrive in India.

Moving to the cameras, the Galaxy Note 8 is the first smartphone from Samsung to pack in a dual camera setup. The device packs in two 12 MP cameras with varying lens setups. The front facing camera is an 8 MP AF unit with an f/1.7 aperture.

With the dual camera setup at the back, there is a 12 MP Dual Pixel AF camera with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS paired with a wide-angle lens. The second 12 MP camera features AF along with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS but with a telephoto lens that delivers 2X optical zoom. The camera can deliver up to 10x digital zoom.

Connectivity options include, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS and USB Type-C.

The device is equipped with an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, heart rate sensor, proximity sensor, RGB light sensor, iris sensor and a pressure sensor.

All of the above is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery that comes with Fast Charging. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 runs Android 7.1.1 out of the box and will be available in Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, Maple Gold and Deepsea Blue.