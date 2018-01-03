Samsung Mobile plans to sell 320 million smartphones in 2018, which is a target that was similar to 2017

Samsung Mobile has announced its target for 2018 and it looks like it will not be too far off from its 2017 target. Samsung plans to sell 320 million smartphones this year.

Samsung Mobile has sent this number to its suppliers according to a report in GizmoChina. Along with this, Samsung also plans to sell 40 million units of features phones, 20 million units of tablets and 5 million units of wearable devices.

The reason for a similar target as 2017 for smartphones can be attributed to the onslaught from Chinese smartphone makers. According to GizmoChina, another reason being speculated is saturation of the smartphone market space. Having said that, Samsung's projections are still higher than Apple and Huawei which manage to sell around 200 million and 150 million units per year.

According to SamMobile, Samsung may be focussing on improving its profitability by selling more premium handsets.

According to the Q3 2017 numbers, Samsung shared the top spot with Xiaomi in terms of the market share in India. Both companies had a 23.5 percent market share, with Xiaomi growing nearly 300 percent.

Samsung registered 39 percent sequential growth (QoQ) and 23 percent year-on-year (YOY). Galaxy J2, Galaxy J7 Nxt, and GalaxyJ7 Max were the key models that contributed to almost 60 percent of Samsung's volume.

For Xiaomi, Redmi Note 4 continues to be the best-selling smartphone in India as the company shipped approximately four million units in this quarter.