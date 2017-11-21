Samsung may not be employing technology similar to Apple's FaceID in the Galaxy S9: Report

If recent reports are to be believed then it looks like Samsung's next flagship, the Galaxy S9, will not be coming with the 3D face mapping technology which was seen recently on the iPhone X. Apple's FaceID has replaced the fingerprint sensor on the 10th-anniversary iPhone and it is also used for authenticating payments via Apple Pay.

Samsung's Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Note 8 and now OnePlus 5T also employ face recognition software. However since they do not use 3D depth mapping, the technology can only be used for unlocking the device and not for authenticating payments.

Apple's FaceID technology employs an IR camera, an IR emitter, a structured light emitter and a front-facing camera, all of which is housed in the notch seen on the top of the iPhone X collectively called the TrueDepth camera module. These sensors help the iPhone X project a 3D image of the face and the A11 Bionic chip’s machine learning algorithms can also “learn” your face, recognising you even if you change your appearance. This technology is currently not available on any device except the iPhone X.

Although it was earlier reported by ETNews that Samsung is in the process of increasing the face recognition rate in the upcoming S9, CNET claims that it's too soon to say if the technology will be implemented in the phone. Samsung has declined to comment on any of this according to CNET.

This information, however, must be taken with a pinch of salt, as all these reports are currently in the realm of speculations. No concrete evidence has thus far surfaced backing any of the claims.

As for the Galaxy S9, it is rumoured that the phone will have the yet unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and the Samsung's Exynos 9810 SoC based on regions.

The phone will also be most likely the first Samsung S series smartphone with a dual camera system. A report by Business Korea has claimed that the phone's rear camera will have "3-stack layer" image sensor which is capable of clicking 1000 images per second. The pricier camera components are most likely going to make the phone quite expensive according to the report. The Galaxy S9 is rumoured to launch in February 2018.