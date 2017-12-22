Samsung launches Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt in 3 GB RAM and 32 GB variant at Rs 12,990

Samsung has launched the 3 GB RAM variant of Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt in India at a price of Rs 12,990. Initially, it had released only the 2 GB RAM variant of the phone.

This latest variant of the smartphone shows "sold out" on Samsung's online shopping website. As of now, only the black colour variant is visible. There is no indication of any other colour variant, unlike its predecessor.

The smartphone comes with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. The memory is extendable by up to 256 GB.

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD video display resolution. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt has a 13 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera with an LED flash.

On the inside, the phone comes packed with a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The smartphone runs on Android Nougat out-of-the box.

While the successor of the smartphone is priced ahead of its 2 GB variant, the Galaxy J7 Nxt, 16 GB variant is priced at Rs 10,490.

The price of the lesser variant has been slashed from Rs 11,490 to Rs 10,490 and is available in two colour variants: Black and Gold.

Now unlike the Galaxy J7 3 GB RAM variant which offer FHD video display resolution, the older model provides only HD resolution.

Meanwhile, leaks have been found about Samsung Galaxy J2. These are touted to be entry level smartphones and would be priced around Rs 8,000. It is expected to have about 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It is also expected to come with a 2,600 mAh battery. The phone is expected to launch in 2018.