Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) leaked before official launch; to come with entry level specs

Samsung's entry-level smartphone called the Galaxy J2 (2018) smartphone has reportedly been leaked. The phone which goes with the model number SM-J250 will most probably be priced at €115 euros (approx Rs 8,700). Samsung should be making the official announcement of the device themselves.

The Galaxy J2 (2018) according to a report by Winfuture come with a 5-inch 540x960 Super AMOLED touchscreen and weighs around 153 g. Under the hood, we should see some entry-level specs such as the Snapdragon 425 chipset and an Adreno 308 GPU.

The phone is said to have 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone also has dual-SIM 4G capability and should run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

In terms of camera, the Galaxy J2 is expected to have an 8 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera, both of which have LED flash support. As far as connectivity options go, the phone will have Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and GPS. The setup is said to be powered by a 2,600 mAh replaceable battery charges through the micro USB port.

No word is out yet as to when the phone will launch in India and at what price.

However, the device is quite certainly going to face stiff competition from the other entry-level phones such as the Xiaomi Redmi 5A and 10.or D.