Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to feature a 6.3-inch infinity display reveals leaked sales brochure

There is yet another specification leak of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 8 online. The pictures of the sales brochure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 were spotted on ausdroid.

According to the leaked images the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will feature a 6.3-inch QHD+ infinity display and will come with an S pen. The smartphone comes with IP68 water and dust resistant rating, iris scanner and also includes wireless charging.

The brochure also mentions the feature of the S pen. The accessory available with the smartphone will enable users in taking notes, writing messages and sharing them as a GIF with friends. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to feature a dual-lens camera setup with 2x optical zoom and will come with optical image stablisation and f/1.7 aperture for low-light photography. The phone includes Smart Switch software that will help new users in transferring their data from the old phone to the new one.

The phone is also expected to include a Smart Switch software that will help new users in transferring their data from the old phone to the new one.

The smartphone will be available in Black and Gold color variants. The color variants might be limited to Australia only.

Samsung recently released teaser of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, the phone is to be released on 23 August.

According to the previous reports, the smartphone is expected to feature dual rear camera of 12 MP and 13 MP respectively. The 12 MP sensor is expected to come with dual-pixel autofocus and the 13 MP to be a telephoto camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come in eight color variants that include midnight black, arctic silver, orchid gray/violet, coral blue, dark blue, deep sea blue, pink and gold.