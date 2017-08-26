Samsung Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders to begin from 11 September in India, shipping by early October, says report

SUThe newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 8, will be available for pre-order on Amazon India, apart from Samsung's own online store, from 11 September onwards. The Note 8 is expected to be launched at Rs 74,900.

According to a report in GSMArena, the pre-orders in the US, UK, Europe, Canada, and Australia will begin from 15 September. Indian buyers can start pre-ordering from 11 September onwards. Meanwhile, Samsung has also begun their pre-registration process from their online store. Moreover, the phone is expected to begin shipping from first week of October.

The projected price for the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 could be Rs 74,900 according to the website BSU. According to the site, Samsung Galaxy S8+ was launched at Rs 74,900, but it has seen a couple of price drops in the recent past which has got its price down to Rs 66,000, hence the justification. Samsung hasn't officially announced any price for the Indian market, so the Rs 74,900 needs to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The Samsung Note 8 features a metal frame sandwiched between two sheets of 3D curved glass, just like on the previously launched Samsung Galaxy S8. The Note 8 phablet, however, takes things a step further by stretching the display deeper into the corners of the front screen.

The overall shape is now more Note-like with sharper corners that are still rounded and maintain the new flagship design philosophy. On the back, things have changed a bit with a dual camera setup and the fingerprint reader now moving farther away from the centre, which may annoy a few users.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the first smartphone from Samsung to pack in a dual camera setup. There is a 12 MP Dual Pixel AF camera with an f/1.7 aperture and OIS paired with a wide-angle lens. The second 12 MP camera features AF along with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS but with a telephoto lens that delivers 2X optical zoom. The camera can deliver up to 10x digital zoom.

Meanwhile, it comes with a 3300mAh battery.

After the disastrous failure of Note 7, Samsung has kept an offer before the US market where those who had bought a Note 7 can buy this new one at a discounted price.