Samsung Galaxy C8 announced in China, includes facial recognition and three cameras on the device

Samsung has announced Samsung Galaxy C8 in China. According to a report the smartphone features three cameras that includes two dual camera of 13 MP and 5 MP sensors with f/1.7 and f/1.9 aperture respectively. The third 16 MP sensor sits on the front side of the phone with an f/1.9 aperture.

The dual camera sensors brings Dual photo feature that allows the user to adjust the focus after taking a snap.

Galaxy C8 comes with a 5.5-inch Super AMOLED display with 1920x1080 pixel resolution. The smartphone will come in two RAM variants in China, the 3 GB RAM variant comes with 32 GB of internal storage and 4 GB RAM variant brings 64 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and features both fingerprint and facial recognition on the device. Galaxy C8 will be available in three color variants Black, Gold and Rose Gold.

Samsung Galaxy C8 comes with Samsung's Always-On Display feature that allows the user to check notification without turning on the phone. The price and availability of the phone has not been confirmed by the the company.

The tech giant recently launched its phablet smartphone Samsung Galaxy Note 8. It comes with a 6.3-inch bezel-less design OHD Plus, Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is packed with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset for the US buyers, while the international buyers will get a Samsung-made Exynos 8890 chipset.

Galaxy Note 8 features 6 GB RAM and will be available from 15 September in three storage variant of 64/128/256 GB. Samsung has packed two 12 MP sensors with f/1.7 and f/1.9 apertures at the rear end of the device. The secondary camera features an 8 MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture.

The smartphone is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1.1. It will be priced between between $930 (roughly Rs 59,000) and $960 (approx. Rs 61,000).