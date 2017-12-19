Reliance Jio extends cashback offer till 25 December, offering a cashback of Rs 2,599 on recharges of Rs 399 and above

Indian telecom operator Reliance Jio has extended the date for the cashback offer till 25 December. The offer provides a cashback of upto Rs 2,599 on the recharge of Rs 399 and above. Previously the offer was valid till 15 December.

Jio provides 100 percent cash back on the recharge of Rs 399 and above. The Rs 399 data pack provides 1 GB data high speed data for 70 days. The cashback offers includes other offers such as online shopping vouchers up to Rs 1,899 and cashback on select mobile wallets up to Rs 300.

The company has decreased the amount of cashback on digital wallets. A new recharge users now gets Rs 50 cashback if recharged from the amazon pay app. The existing users too get the same amount of Rs 50 on the app. It is providing a cashback of Rs 15, Rs 300 and Rs 50 to new recharge users on Paytm, Mobikwik and PhonePe mobile wallets. Existing users get Rs 15, Rs 149 and Rs 10 on these digital wallets.

Jio is providing a discount of Rs 1,000 on a round trip and Rs 500 on one way domestic flight trips booked through the Yatra.com. It is offering a cashback of Rs 399 on apparels on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,500 from the online retail store Ajio.com. A cashback of Rs 500 is also offered on a minimum purchase of Rs 1,999 from the physical outlets of Reliance Trends.

The new extended cashback offer comes with reduced cashback offered on digital wallets.

