Oppo and Vivo plan to move cloud storage to India, following India's new directives on data security

Chinese smartphone brands Oppo and Vivo are planning to move their cloud service locations to India.

According to a report by The Economic Times, a senior executive, said, “Oppo and Vivo have their cloud services and data server providers like Amazon. They are now asking them to change the location of these clouds to Indian territory.”

However, both the leading cloud servers, Amazon and Azure Cloud did not comment whether the Chinese smartphone makers are asking them to change their remote data storage locations to India.

According to ET, Chinese brands are inclined to comply with the government rules before it strikes a deal with the app developers, which has been kept on hold. However, both the Chinese companies refused to comment.

According to previous reports, Chinese brands Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, and Gionee, collectively account for half of India’s $10 billion market. The recent developments in the Doklam standoff have raised issues over a possible cyberattack from these corners.

Recently at Coolpad’s launch, CEO James Du said, “I believe that there won't be any major conflict and businesses would not be influenced."

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has sent notices to 21 smartphone makers which includes Chinese ones as well. They have been asked to share the steps they are taking in order to ensure data security in mobile phone devices.

The companies have been asked to reply to notices by 28 August.