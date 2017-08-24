India-China row: Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad's CEO positive about business in India

As a dragging Sino-Indian military standoff continues, Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad's Global CEO James Du believes peace will finally prevail and businesses including the smartphone industry will not be affected.

"Both India and China are strategically major countries. I believe in the wisdom of the leaders of the two countries," Du told IANS, a first such reaction by a China-based smartphone manufacturer. He spoke on the sidelines of a smartphone launch.

"I believe that there won't be any major conflict and businesses would not be influenced," Du added as the company launched Cool Play 6 smartphone here.

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology last week said it has asked 21 smartphone makers, of which majority are Chinese, to share the security procedures and processes they have undertaken to ensure security of mobile phone devices. A senior official at the ministry said the government had taken steps to ensure that mobile phone users have ensured data privacy in the wake of reports of data leakage and theft both domestically as well as abroad.

The government asked the companies to furnish the information by 28 August.

According to Du, since Coolpad fulfilled the stringent privacy requirements needed to enter the US mobile operator market, it was in a position to protect privacy and ensure data safety of Indian users as well.

"We have entered the US mobile operator market. They have the highest privacy protection and data protection requirements. Since we have entered that market, I think we have the ability to protect the privacy and data of the Indian customers as well," Du told IANS.

Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo, Vivo, Lenovo and Coolpad are dominating the Indian smartphone market. According to the International Data Corp's (IDC) Q2 2017 report, four Chinese brands make up for 45 per cent of the Indian smartphone market.

South Korean giant Samsung leads the market with 24 per cent share, followed by Xiaomi at 17 per cent, Vivo at 13 percent, Oppo at 8 per cent and Lenovo at 7 per cent.