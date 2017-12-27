Oppo A83 launched in China for CNY 1,399; comes with 5.7-inch HD+ display, Face Unlock, 13 MP camera and more

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo has launched Oppo A83 in China. It will be available from 29 December in China and is priced at CNY 1,399 (approx Rs 13,500)

The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch, 18:9 ratio display with an HD+ resolution (1440 x 720 pixels). It features a 13 MP rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

According to the product listing on the Oppo website, the A83 comes with small bezels on the top and bottom of the smartphone. It also features a sleek design measuring 150.5 × 73.1 × 7.7 mm.

The Oppo A83 houses a 2.5 GHz octa-core processor sporting SoC, has 4 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage. It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat and is powered by a 3,090 mAh battery.

It also features the recently introduced facial recognition technology that unlocks the device by scanning the face of the user in 0.18 seconds. The Opps A83 will be available in two colour variants Champagne Gold and Black. The reservations for the smartphone are open on the website.

Oppo recently launched Oppo A75 and A75s in Taiwan priced at NTD 10,990 (approx Rs 23,500) and NTD 11,990 (approx Rs 25,500) respectively. The A75 and A75s have a 6-inch full HD 18:9 aspect ratio display. The devices are powered by a 2.5 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor sporting MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T chipset alongside a 770 MHz Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.