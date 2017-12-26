Oppo A75 and A75s launched in Taiwan with an 18:9 FHD display, MediaTek Helio P23 chipset, Android 7.1 Nougat

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has launched its smartphones A75 and A75s in Taiwan for a price of NTD 10,990 (approx Rs 23,500) and NTD 11,990 (approx Rs 25,500) respectively. Both the phones have a bezel-less fullscreen display and mid-range specifications.

The A75 and A75s have a 6-inch full HD 18:9 aspect ratio display. The devices are powered by a 2.5 GHz 64-bit octa-core processor sporting MediaTek Helio P23 MT6763T chipset alongside a 770MHz Mali-G71 MP2 GPU. The difference between the two devices is that the A75 has 32 GB of internal storage while the A75s has 64 GB of internal storage. Both of them have 4 GB of RAM and the internal storage can be extended to 256 GB using a microSD card.

Software wise the phone will run on Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box with ColorOS 3.2 on top.

In the camera department, the phone features a 16 MP rear camera with LED flash and f/1.8 aperture while there is a 20 MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint sensor on the device is on the back and there is also support for Oppo AI facial recognition technology on the front of the phone.

Connectivity wise, the phone offers dual hybrid SIM slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, Wi-Fi 2.4/5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n, 3.5 mm jack and GPS. The entire setup is powered by a 3,200mAh battery which supports fast charging.

The phone is currently only available in Taiwan and there is no information available as to when the phone will make its way to India.