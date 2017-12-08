OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition to be made available in the European market one day before India

It would seem that OnePlus' Star Wars mania is not limited to the Indian market only. The Shenzhen-based Chinese smartphone maker had earlier announced a custom OnePlus 5T Star Wars edition in India and for some time it was believed that the phone would only stay there as well.

However, according to IBT, the Star Wars Limited Edition OnePlus 5T will also be sold in the European market. The sales are available in Finland, Sweden and Denmark only. Ease of cross-border trade between European countries would make it available to a wider audience in Europe. The launch is set to happen on 13 December, which is a day early than in India.

The price of this Star Wars Limited Edition device, according to the report, is same as the original OnePlus 5T, which is €500 and €560 for the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage and 8GB+128GB storage respectively. The device will be up for grabs starting from 15 December.

The Star Wars Limited Edition has been announced to honour the release of the latest installment of the Star Wars franchise called the Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The phone features a white back with the Star Wars text graphic placed towards the bottom. The lock button wears a red finish which contrasts against the white back. The volume keys also have a black paint finish which makes the variant look distinct from the base variant of the OnePlus 5T.

In India, the company will most likely be screening the movie post the launch event set for 7 pm on 14 December at IMAX Wadala, Mumbai.

OnePlus in a statement said that the tickets for this event, priced at Rs 999 in Mumbai, were sold out within a minute.