OnePlus 5T launch: Specifications, features, price and everything known about the upcoming premium smartphone

OnePlus 5T, the next flagship from the Chinese smartphone maker, is set to launch on 16 November at 9.30 pm India time. The device will be launched in New York City, and the launch event is not only going to be streamed live online, but OnePlus is also showcasing the event at select PVR theatres across India. OnePlus has arranged a live stream of its launch in select PVR theatres across Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Hyderabad. Tickets for the launch can be bought on BookMyShow. The live stream will begin at 9.30 pm.

OnePlus is going all out with the launch of the OnePlus 5T, and it has already released a teaser poster and a teaser video as well. As is the case with most OnePlus devices, a lot of the details regarding the phone are already known. So, let us take a look at everything we know about the OnePlus 5T so far.

Price

According to a report on a technology website techdipper, the 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant of the OnePlus 5T will be priced at Rs 32,999 whereas, the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will come with a price tag of Rs 37,999 in India.

Cost of smartphone components is rising, but phones are also getting better. OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming. — Pete Lau (@petelau2007) November 8, 2017



According to a report on techradar, OnePlus will keep the price of the OnePlus 5T the same as that of the OnePlus 5 in the UK. The 64 GB version of the OnePlus 5 is priced at £449 (approx Rs 38,265) and the 128 GB variant is priced at £499 (approx Rs 42,526). But, there is no confirmation about the pricing details from the company. The company's CEO Pete Lau recently tweeted about the increasing cost of smartphone components and mentioned that 'OnePlus users will appreciate what's coming'. The tweet suggests that the company might keep the price of the OnePlus 5T the same as the OnePlus 5.

Availability

The OnePlus 5T will be available from 21 November in America and Europe. It will go on sale on 2 December in China. The company is having an early access sale on 21 November in India. Customers can buy the OnePlus 5T from the OnePlus online official store and from online retailer Amazon in India. The phone will officially go on sale on 28 November in India.

Display

The OnePlus 5T had got leaked recently in the form of an unboxing video (which has been taken down since). But it was enough to give a quick first look at the device. The device comes with an 18:9 aspect ratio display and it is a 6-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080x2160 pixels.

Chipset, RAM, Storage

The OnePlus 5T is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8 GB RAM and the, now confirmed, 128 GB internal storage option. There is expected to be a 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage model as well.

OS and Camera

The OnePlus 5T is expected to be rolled out with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS out of the box. The cameras are expected to remain the same which would be a 16 MP + 20 MP rear camera setup with a wide and telephoto lens and a 16 MP front-facing unit for selfies.

There was a recent leak which revealed that the OnePlus 5T just like the OnePlus 3T will feature a front-facing camera upgrade. The front camera is expected to get bumped up to 20 MP, which is up from the 16 MP unit available on the OnePlus 5 model. The OnePlus 5T is also expected to come with a Face unlock feature onboard.

Low light on point pic.twitter.com/7rr150Pysu — Carl Pei (@getpeid) November 10, 2017

Dash Charging and other features

The OnePlus 5T will most likely retain the headphone jack, after CEO Pete Lau explained the benefits of keeping the headphone jack in the blog post. He also confirmed that the OnePlus 5T will have the headphone jack. According to the post, the company surveyed the OnePlus community and found that 70 percent of the users give more priority to sound quality.

The CEO also mentioned that nearly 80 percent of the people use the headphone jack and replacing it with a USB-C port, to slim down the device, is not 'worth the trade-off'. The company wants to give more freedom to the users to use their favorite earphones and accessories.

Lau in another blog post also confirmed that the company is not bringing wireless charging to the OnePlus 5T. The CEO explained the difficulties including lack of convenience and the capability of wireless charging, and said that the company will bring wireless charging when the 'time is right'.

According to the CEO, Dash charging is more efficient in quickly charging a device and that the device stays cool and power efficient even while gaming and streaming video.

In terms of design, there seems to be a definite change on the rear side of the device. The dual camera module seems to have a slight amount of bump and the fingerprint scanner is positioned just below the camera module on the rear side.