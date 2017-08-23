Nokia 6 sells out on Amazon India in less than a minute, after 1.2 million customers register for the sale

At 12 PM today, the Nokia 6 went on sale on Amazon India. The device was competitively priced at Rs 14,999 and saw over 1.2 million registrations leading up to the sale. HMD Global has indicated that the device sold out in less than a minute, with a statement saying, "Nokia 6, one of the most awaited smartphones of the year, went on sale earlier today on Amazon.in and was sold out in less than 1 minute! Nokia 6 clocked over 1.2 million registrations from fans on Amazon.in leading to a record sale."

The Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The phone sports an aluminium unibody design and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. In terms of memory, the phone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. This storage can be further expanded using a microSD card. The phone runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS and HMD Global have confirmed that the phone will receive an Android O update.

The Nokia 6 initially went on sale in January this year. The device ships with the Amazon Shopping app, the Kindle application and the Amazon Prime Video application which can be used by Amazon Prime subscribers. There is also a widget that gives easy access to personalised deals, shopping history and shipping status. Amazon Prime subscribers can avail a Rs 1,000 cashback offer on purchase of the Nokia 6, by paying through Amazon Pay. More information about the device is available in our first impressions of the Nokia 6. The next sale for registered customers is scheduled to take place on 30 August, 2017, at 12:00 noon.