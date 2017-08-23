Nokia 6 to go on sale exclusively on Amazon from 12.00 pm onwards today

The Nokia 6 smartphone is going to be available for purchase on 23 August via Amazon India, from 12.00 pm onwards at a price of Rs 14,999 . The phone had been earlier announced alongside the Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 back in June this year and will be available in four colour options of Matte Black, Blue, Silver, and Copper.

Amazon India has reported that more than 1 million registrations have already taken place for the Nokia 6. The pre-orders had begun on 14 July. Amazon Prime members are entitled to a cashback of Rs 1,000 which will be added to the customers Amazon Pay balance.

The Nokia 6 sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display with 2.5D Gorilla Glass on top. The phone sports an aluminium unibody design and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. In terms of memory, the phone comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. This storage can be further expanded using a microSD card. The phone runs the latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS and HMD Global have confirmed that the phone will receive an Android O update.

As for the cameras, there is a 16 MP primary camera on the phone with a f/2.0 aperture and an 8 MP front-facing camera also with a f/2.0 aperture lens. The rear camera of the phone comes with phase-detect AF and a 3,000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 6 was released in China back in January this year and heralded the comeback of the Finnish phone maker, now owned by HMD Global. Looking at the registration, it seems like there is no love lost among the Indian Nokia fans either.