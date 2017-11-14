Mozilla launches Firefox Quantum: Brings faster web browsing speeds, lower power consumption and a new UI

The Mozilla Foundation today introduced the new Firefox Quantum web browser. Mozilla claims that the new browser is twice as fast as the Firefox from six months ago. It also claims that Firefox Quantum uses less memory than the competing browsers.

Mozilla said that they have revamped the user interface and are calling this new UI as Photon.

The Photon UI was developed after understanding how people browse the internet and also included is a new CSS engine, Stylo which, according to the company, takes advantage of the low power consumption cores in the system's hardware. The Pocket-integration goes one step further and now includes Pocket recommendations alongside the most visited pages.

Firefox Quantum will now be having Google as its default search engine across the US and Canada. Quantum will also have 60 search providers pre-installed across more than 90 languages which, according to Mozilla, is the largest variety of search providers when compared to any other browser. The browser has also been modified to prioritise the tab you are working on over all other open tabs.

The new Firefox Quantum can be downloaded on Windows, Mac or Linux over here. The browser will also be available on iOS and Android.