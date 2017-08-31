The Moto x4 with a full metal body and 3,000 mAh battery is expected to be launched on 2 September

The Lenovo-owned company has released a teaser with the launch date on the company's Philippines Facebook page. Apart from the poster, a booth for the Moto X4 has also been spotted at IFA Berlin. IFA will be held between 1 September to 6 September and the device is expected to be launched for the global audience at the event. Roland Quandt tweeted the picture of the Moto X4 desk expected to be from Berlin. The teaser suggests that the launch will happen on 2 September, so a global launch at IFA isn't out of the question.

According to recent reports, the Moto X4 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 630 SoC and will be priced between 300 to 400 Euros (around Rs 22,000 to Rs 30,000) In Europe. The Moto X4 will feature a 5.2-inch full HD AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. It is expected to be available in 4 GB and 3 GB RAM variants and come with 64 GB internal storage. The memory of the phone can be expanded upto 256 GB by inserting a microSD card in the device. The smartphone will pack a 2.2 Ghz processor along with a Adreno 508 GPU.

The Moto X4 is also expected to features a full metal body and come with IP68 water and dust resistant rating. It is expected to come with two 12 MP rear camera sensors and a 16 MP wide-angle sensor for the front camera. The rear camera will be supported by a dual tone LED flash and the device will be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. The fingerprint sensor on the phone is expected to be placed below the front of the screen and also includes Turbo charging feature from Motorola.

Moto X4 is expected to be available in two colour variants Super Black and Sterling Blue.