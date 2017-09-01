Motorola announces Moto X4 with dual camera and Alexa support at IFA 2017

Motorola, the Lenovo-owned company, has officially unveiled the Moto X4 at an event at IFA 2017 in Berlin.

Recently, a tweet from Roland Quandt and a teaser released in Philipines suggested the release of the phone.

According to the official website the Motorola Moto X4 comes with a dual-camera setup on the rear with a 12 MP dual autofocus Pixel sensor and an "ultra wide-angle" unit with an 8 MP sensor. The front camera comes with a 16 MP sensor, f/2.0 aperture and features a selfie flash for taking pictures in low lighting conditions. The 12 MP rear sensor has an f/2.0 aperture and the 8 MP has an f/2.2 aperture. The phone's camera is capable of recording 4k/2160p video at 30 fps and 1080p video at 60 fps.

he Moto X4 features a 5.2-inch Full HD display (1080x1920) with Gorilla Glass protection and IP68 water and dust resistance rating. The device is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and comes with Motorola's Turbo Charger for quick charging. Motorola has provided USB Type CTM Port for charging and a 3.5 mm headphone jack for using a headphone/earphone with the device.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 630 platform which features a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and an Adreno 508 GPU.

Motorola has also included support for Amazon's Alexa and a person can access it without unlocking the device. The company has also provided NFC and Bluetooth 5.0 as connectivity options.

The Moto X4 comes with 3 GB RAM, 32 GB internal storage that can be extended upto 2 TB with a microSD card and features a single Nano SIM card slot that supports 4G LTE.

The device runs on Android Nougat 7.1, features a front facing (below the screen) fingerprint sensor and will be available in two color variants: Super Black and Sterling Blue.

The price for the device has not been announced by the company but as reported earlier, it is expected to cost EUR 350 (around Rs 26,388). Registrations are open for customers interested in buying the phone.