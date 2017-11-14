iOS 11.2 to unlock faster 7.5 W wireless charging on the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X

With the new software update iOS 11.2, Apple is planning to unlock faster wireless charging capabilities on the iPhone X, iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. According to a new report, the iOS 11.2 update will help the latest iPhone devices to charge at 7.5 watts when placed on a compatible Qi-based wireless charging pad.

The current iOS 11.1 delivers 5 watts of charging when placed a Qi-based charging pad. However, Mac Rumours received a tip from accessory maker RAVpower about this new update and how it will be increasing the charging speeds.

The report claimed that when tested using a Belkin charger (sold separately by Apple), which provides 7.5 W of power, the iPhone X charged from 46 to 66 percent in under 30 minutes. The same phone took more than 30 minutes to get from 40 percent to 60 percent while charging wirelessly on a Qi pad.

However, even with the iOS 11.2, the new iPhone will not be supporting the maximum charging speeds available on the current Qi 1.2 standard which is 15 W. But this 7.5 W charging speed is certainly an improvement over the current 5 W charging speeds offered.

Recently, Apple released the iOS 11.1.1 and this new update brought two fixes as part of the changelog. The first being the auto-correct issue with the keyboard and the second issue being instances where the ‘Hey Siri’ command stops working.