Apple releases iOS 11.1.1 for iPhone and iPad users; fixes the weird autocorrect problem

Apple has announced the release of the latest version of its mobile operating system, iOS 11.1.1.

The new update mentions two fixes as part of the changelog. The first being the auto-correct issue with the keyboard and the second issue being instances where the ‘Hey Siri’ command stops working.

As previously reported, the company was working on releasing updates this week to fix the auto-correct problem, where some users were unable to type the ‘i’ character. iOS should notify users about the incoming update. However, if your iPhone does not prompt you to update your device, you can head to Settings’ app and navigate to ‘Software Updates’ to manually check the update.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple has already updated its iOS 11.2 beta for developers and public beta testers with a fix for the auto-correct problem. This comes days after the company suggested a temporary workaround for the problem with text replacement. They can navigate to settings>general>keyboard>text replacement. In the search bar, the user has to type an uppercase “I”, whereas in the Shortcut section they can add in the phrase section the lowercase “i”. It's a complicated fix, so you might as well update.

Also, one of our team members is reporting improved battery life on his 6s following the update.