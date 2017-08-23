Huawei Mate 10 Pro expected to come with bezel-less display, says report

Huawei plans on unveiling the Mate 10 at an event on 16 October, in Munich. The phone has been tipped by Huawei CEO Richard Yu to come with a full-screen display, joining the recent trend of bezel-less smartphones.

However, new information revealed on Antutu.com says that Mate 10 will be launching in two variants, namely, Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro. The latter is tipped to have the edge-to-edge display. The Mate 10 is going to have the traditional display which has resemblance to the Huawei Mate 9.

The report also claimed that the Mate 10 Pro will have the fingerprint sensor on the back owing to the lack of available space in the front and the Mate 10 will have it below the display, on the front. Also being reported is the fact that the both the phones may appear in a Gold colour.

The phone has been made in collaboration with German camera and optics manufacturer Leica and will be featuring a dual-camera setup of the same brand. The teaser posted by Huawei tells us that one of the camera will consist of a 12 MP RGB sensor and the other will be a Monochrome sensor which has a 20 MP resolution.

A few days back, the specifications for the HiSilicon Kirin 970 chipset were leaked. This is the flagship chipset that will most likely be seen powering the Huawei Mate 10. The Weibo leak, as reported by GizmoChina, shows that the Kirin 970 chipset houses an octa-core processor with a quad-core Cortex A73 cluster and another quad-core Cortex A53 cluster having a maximum clock speed of 2.8 GHz. On the graphics, front you will get a Mali G72 MP8 GPU. The Kirin 970 is based on a 10 nm manufacturing process.

The launch date for Huawei Mate 10 is set for after the launch of other flagships such as the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Apple iPhone 8 and LG V30.