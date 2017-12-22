Honor 9 Lite with four cameras, Kirin 659 and 18:9 ration FHD display launched in China starting at CNY 1,499

At an event in China, Huawei's sub-brand Honor unveiled the Honor 9 Lite which is a more affordable version of the Honor 9 smartphone launched earlier this year. The phone, which was previously thought to be called as the Honor 9 Youth, has a starting price of CNY 1,499 (approx Rs 15,000) and is expected to be on sale in China starting from 26 December.

India, Russia and UK will also be getting the device soon.

The Honor 9 Lite has a 5.65-inch FullHD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, which was not present on the Honor 9 but was seen on the recently launched Honor 9i. Under the hood, the Honor 9 Lite will be powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor and has a 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants with 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage respectively. The storage can be expanded via a microSD card to 256 GB. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo alongside Huawei's custom EMUI 8.0.

The device, like the Honor 9i and Honor 9, sports a dual camera system on the back. It will also feature a dual-camera system on the front, which was also present in the Honor 9i and not in the Honor 9. The rear and front cameras have a 13 MP + 2 MP configuration and both can record 1080p videos.

In terms of connectivity, the phone offers dual hybrid nano-SIM slot, 3.5 mm headphone jack, GPS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. The entire setup is powered by a 3,000 mAh which the company claims to offer 24-day standby time. The phone comes in Dark Night, Pearl White, Sea Blue Charm and Gray Gull.