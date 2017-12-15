Honor 9 Youth Edition to be unveiled on 21 December in China; to reportedly come with 18:9 full-screen display, Kirin 659

Honor is all set to unveil a new smartphone on 21 December which it calls the Honor 9 Youth Edition in an event in China. The information was spotted on Honor's official Weibo account and the device will most probably be a toned down version of the Honor 9.

According to a report by Playfuldroid, the device has also been certified by TENAA in China earlier and surprisingly the Honor 9 Youth will reportedly have an 18:9 full-screen display which was not present on the Honor 9. It could be said that the Honor 9 Youth has a design more resembling the recently launched Honor 9i.

The device, like the Honor 9i and Honor 9, will reportedly sport a dual camera system on the back. It will also feature a dual-camera system on the front, a feature which was again present in the Honor 9i and not in the Honor 9.

The Honor 9 Youth is expected to have a 2,900 mAh battery inside it alongside a probable dual-SIM support, according to the report. The device will be powered by Huawei's HiSilicon Kirin 659 processor and is expected to have 3 GB and 4 GB RAM variants with 32 GB and 64 GB internal storage respectively.

The device may come in colour choices like black, white, blue and grey, says the report. The 3 GB RAM + 32 GB storage is reportedly priced at CNY 1,299 (approx Rs 13,000) and the 4 GB RAM + 64 GB storage is rumoured to be around CNY 1,599 (approx Rs 16,000).

This is not the first time that Honor has launched a Youth version of its device. Back in February, the Huawei sub-brand launched the Honor 8 Youth Edition which was a toned down version of the Honor 8 smartphone launched last year.