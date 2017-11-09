Google Pixel 2 XL users report of ‘screen flashes’ while unlocking or locking the device; oleophobic coating weardown

Internet giant Google is having a hard time with the launch of its latest flagship devices, the Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL. A new type of problem has cropped up on the internet where a small percentage of users are experiencing ‘screen flashes’ whenever they lock or unlock the device.

The thing to note here is that the ‘screen flashing’ is not an isolated issue and a number of users joined to comment about the problem on Pixel User Community on Google Product forums. According to the post, a number of users chimed in to suggest solutions and investigate the root of the problem. The thing to note here is that this is not the only new problem reported by Pixel 2 XL users. According to a separate post on Reddit, a user reported wear down of the oleophobic coating on his Pixel 2 XL. Unlike the ‘screen flashing’ problem, this problem seems to be an isolated issue with this user.

These two problems are not the only two issues reported by the latest devices by Google. They are in line with a number of problems that have been reported ever since the company handed out the first batch of devices to smartphone reviewers around the last week of October. A number of reviewers complained that the OLED screen in Pixel 2 XL was experiencing ‘burn-in’ issues.

This prompted the company to respond to the problems by issuing clarifications and increased warrant to two-years along with software updates to fix some of the problems. Other problems that users have reported include slow charging speeds on fast-charging capable devices, audio popping problem and 'black smear' issues.