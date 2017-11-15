Gionee India launches M7 Power for Rs 16,999 with bezel-less display and 3D photo feature

With the aim to strengthen its position in the Indian smartphone market, Chinese player Gionee India on 15 November launched its "M7 Power" for Rs 16,999 that comes with an edge-to-edge display and a unique 3D photo feature.

The device comes fitted with a 13 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera and a massive 5,000 mAh battery will be available across retail stores from 25 November.

The 6-inch device can be pre-booked on Amazon from 17 November to 24 November. "'M7 Power' is another intuitive product which, in the true sense, is a device that promises to empower users with superior quality and seamless experience with many firsts to its credit -- from the 3D photo concept to a FullView infinity display," David Chang, Global Sales Director, Gionee India, told reporters here.

Chang, who is now leading the India operations for the brand, wants Gionee to become one of the top five smartphones in the country in 2018. The company has a customer base of 1.25 crore in India with an over 6 percent market share.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa-core Processor and paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM that is expandable up to 256 GB. Housing Amigo 5.0 (Android 7.0 Nougat) operating system, the device allows users to split screen, making it possible to juggle different activities on one screen at one time.

"M7 Power" also offers Private Space 2.0, fingerprint security and app lock to fully protect the user's security. Gionee India has also joined hands with Reliance Jio and Paytm for exciting offers. New or existing Jio Customers who purchase M7 POWER will get 10 GB data each month, for a period of 10 months on any data recharge of Rs 309 and above.

"Gionee has strategically decided to tap on its power to create smart products with exclusive features, especially customised and localised for our growing consumer base in India," Chang added.