Gionee M7 Power to be launched on 15 November; expected to feature 5,000 mAh battery

News-analysis tech2 News Staff Nov, 12 2017 16:03:59 IST

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee is all geared up to launch the Gionee M7 Power on 15 November in India. The device is expected to come with a 5,000 mAh battery and a display with an 18:9 screen ratio.

Image: Gionee

Representational Image. Gionee

According to tweets on the official twitter handle of the company the device is expected to be launched on 15 November. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6-inch FullView display, 1.4 GHz Octa-core Snapdragon 435 processor, 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It features a 13 MP f/2.0 primary camera and 8 MP secondary camera.

Gionee M7 Power comes with a hybrid dual-SIM card slot and can accommodate either two SIM cards or a SIM card and a microSD card in its tray.

The smartphone also supports fast charging and expected to take on Oppo F5, Vivo V7+ and LG G6.

Gionee recently announced that the company will launch up to eight bezel-less smartphones in China on 26 November. Few smartphone spotted on the GFXBench and TENNA lsiting includes Gionee F6L, F205, and GN5007.

The Gionee f6L comes with a 5.7 inch full-screen display and Gionee F205 too comes with a 18:9 full screen display.

Gionee recently showcased its first 'Made in India; smartphone F103 in India. The smartphone comes with a 5-inch HD IPS display and features MediaTek MT6735 processor clocked at 1.3 GHz. Gionee F103 is priced at Rs 9,999 in India.


Published Date: Nov 12, 2017 04:03 pm | Updated Date: Nov 12, 2017 04:03 pm






