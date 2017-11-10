Flipkart's Billion Capture Plus Smartphone to go on sale from 15 November with prices starting at Rs 10,999

The "Billion Capture Plus" smartphone from the e-commerce site Flipkart that will go on sale from 15 November comes in two variants with dual primary camera. The Rs 10,999 device will house 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage while the Rs 12,999 handset will have 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM. Designed and manufactured in India, the smartphone is part of Flipkart's private label "Billion" which was announced in July.

In terms of specifications, the device sports 13MP + 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone flash and runs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor (that also powers Xiaomi's hugely popular Redmi Note 4). "Our research of Indian smartphone buyers revealed major pain points of battery, camera and storage, etc. We developed the 'Billion Capture Plus' keeping these in mind," said Hrishikesh Thite, Category Head, Billion, in a statement.

The smartphone comes with a 3,500mAh battery and "quick charge" technology that, the company claimed, would provide seven hours of battery life with 15 minutes of charge. The phone runs Android Nougat operating system (OS), sports a metal body and a fingerprint sensor on the rear and will offer unlimited cloud storage. "The features in the 'Capture Plus' too have been derived from deep data-mining of millions of Flipkart customers' reviews. We're sure this customer-centricity will delight Indian smartphone buyers," said Sachin Bansal, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Flipkart.

The smartphone will retail in "Mystic Black" and "Desert Gold" colours.