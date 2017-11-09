Flipkart to launch a smartphone called Billion Capture Plus; to pack dual-camera setup and unlimited storage

Indian e-commerce platform Flipkart is expected to launch a smartphone under the brand name 'Billion'. The smartphone named Billion Capture Plus is expected to launch soon with sales planned to start from 15 November on the e-commerce platform.

While not a lot about the phone has been revealed yet, the Billion Capture Plus will feature a dual-camera setup on the back of the device along with a full FD display. Another feature that Flipkart is throwing in here is what is claimed to be an unlimited cloud storage option which would be a welcome add-on. Flipkart has also stated on their website that the smartphone will run a stock build of Android Nougat 7 out of the box.

Images revealed on the e-commerce website also show the back of the smartphone which gives us a glimpse of the camera module along with the dual-LED flash unit and the fingerprint sensor located in the centre. A teaser captioned "hours of battery with minutes of charging", suggests that the Capture Plus could also include fast-charging.

Flipkart has also emphasised the presence of 130 service centres for the smartphone in as many as 125 cities and towns across India. No pricing information has been revealed by Flipkart at the time of writing, so we will have to wait for more details about the upcoming smartphone.