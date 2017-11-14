Apple to launch three new devices with the iPhone X form factor in 2018: KGI Securities

Ming-Chi Kuo, an analyst for KGI Securities known to make accurate predictions for upcoming products from Apple has indicated that Apple will be launching three new devices in the iPhone X form factor in 2018. It was reported last week that Kuo had predicted two new devices with OLED screens in next year's Apple smartphone lineup. The devices would have a modified stainless steel casing to improve data transmission.

According to Kuo, apart from the two devices with OLED screens, there will also be a cheaper device with the iPhone X form factor, but with an LCD display. The devices with OLED displays are predicted to have 5.8 inch and 6.5 inch screens, while the device with the TFT LCD display is predicted to have a 6.1 inch screen. All three devices will have the notch and the TrueDepth camera system to support FaceID, according to a report in MacRumours. The predictions are in line with previous reports from industry trackers that Apple's FaceID system would be available on cheaper devices that Apple would launch next year.

The research note by Kuo does not include any pricing information for the new devices, but provides a $649 to $749 pricing estimate for the lower end device with the LCD screen. Prices for the iPhone X starts at $999. Kuo also indicates that the supply chain will have no problems delivering the devices in time, considering the experience gained during iPhone X production.

The top of the line device is expected to have a Plus appended to its name, and this is the device that is expected to have the largest demand. While the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus released this year had a lukewarm response, the demand for the iPhone X is "off the charts" according to Apple. According to Kuo, Apple is expected to boost production of the iPhone X by 35 to 45 percent because of the positive reception. Last year, the iPhone 7 Plus proved to be more popular than the iPhone 7.