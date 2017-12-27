Amazon claims '2017 Holiday Season' sale was a record-breaking one; Echo Dot sold the most followed by Fire TV

Amazon has revealed in its shopping data for this holiday season sale that its Echo Dot smart speaker was the highest selling device. Alongside this, the data also revealed that the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote was another one of the top selling items on the e-commerce giant's website.

The season sales numbers show that customers bought more than twice the amount of Fire TV sticks as they did in last year's holiday season sale. As a matter of fact, the sales data showed that Amazon sold nearly a million more of its devices this year's holiday season sale as compared to last year. Amazon claimed that more than "one billion items were ordered from small businesses and entrepreneurs worldwide this season".

Amazon said that this was its biggest holiday season till date after it claimed that customers all around the world had shopped at record levels.

Also, more than four million people became members of Amazon Prime or started a free trial. According to Amazon data, Fire Stick continues to be the number one streaming media player family in the US, Germany, UK, and Japan.

Some of the interesting highlights from the sales data include:

Millions of Prime members voice shopped with Alexa for gifts, Amazon devices and everyday household essentials.

Alexa helped mix tens of thousands of cocktails this holiday season with Martini and Manhattan being the most requested drinks.

The most requested song from Alexa customers this holiday season was “Jingle Bells.”

The most common person people called this holiday season was 'Mom' in the U.S. and Germany, and 'Dad' in the U.K.

The most-watched series this holiday was The Grand Tour.

The most-read Kindle book in Amazon First Reads in 2017 was, Beneath A Scarlet Sky by Mark Sullivan.

The most-listened-to fiction audiobook of 2017 was Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone by JK Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale.

For a more detailed analysis of Amazon's holiday season sales and also some fun facts about the company, visit here.