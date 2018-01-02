Airtel to offer 3.5 GB of 3G/4G data per day for 28 days in its revised Rs 799 prepaid plan

Bharti Airtel has updated its Rs 799 prepaid plan which now offers 98 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days at Rs 799. That's 3.5 GB per day for 28 days. The offer also includes local, STD and roaming voice calls and 100 local and national SMS for 28 days.

The previous Rs 799 data pack by Airtel offered 84 GB for 28 days. The daily limit has been increased to 3.5 GB 3G/4G per day from 3 GB per day earlier. Customers recharging the data pack using Airtel Payments Bank will get a cashback of up to Rs 75.

Voice calling is limited to 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week in the pack.

A similar data pack offered by Reliance Jio is priced at Rs 799. The data pack offered by Jio is valid for 84 days and provides 3 GB of 3G/4G data for 28 days.

Now, Airtel offers 14 GB more data per month as compared to the similar data pack priced at Rs 799 on Jio, thanks to an additional 0.5 GB per day.

The company recently revamped the Airtel TV app. The revised version comes with 300 Live Channels, more than 6,000 films and International and Indian shows. The updated app also includes 29 HD channels. It is also offering a free subscription to the TV app to both prepaid and postpaid customers until June 2018.

Airtel TV app is available for free download on both Android and iOS platform.

