Airtel rolls out a revised version of Airtel TV App, with free subscription till June 2018 for prepaid and postpaid customers

Airtel is rolling out the new version of its Airtel TV app. This revised version has 300 Live TV channels, more than 6,000 films as well as Indian and international shows.

The new catalogue consists of 29 HD channels. The app is available on both iOS and Android platforms.

For the Airtel postpaid and prepaid users, Airtel is offering a free subscription to the app. However, the free subscription remains valid only until June 2018.

Apart from this, the app also provides content in 15 languages. Thee languages are English, Hindi, Punjabi, Bengali, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Odia, French, and Urdu.

In the revised version, Airtel has brought a couple of new features.

First is the new Time Shift feature for Live TV. In this feature, users can scroll the Live feed backwards if in case they login late.

Second is where the user can surf channels and programmes while viewing the current one.

Thirdly, users can catch up on programmes that were aired seven days ago. However, this is possible only for select shows.

Airtel has introduced a new interface which Intuitive UI interface. This interface is supposed to provide smart features which Airtel claims will provide better filters and smart content discovery.

Sameer Barta who is the CEO of Airtel Wynk said, “We are thrilled to introduce the latest version of Airtel TV with great content and an improved, intuitive User Interface. The improvements to the app are a result of constantly listening to our customers and taking their feedback to the design table. We believe that we have built an app for India’s needs and backed it with a large and exciting content catalogue to serve the fastest growing screen – the smartphone.”