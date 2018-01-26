It is fair bet that few would have picked South Korean Hyeon Chung to be the player to break the dominance Roger Federer and the other members of the “Big Four” have had at the Australian Open over the last 13 years.
The 21-year-old has enjoyed an amazing run over the last two weeks and if he can get past Federer in Friday’s semi-final, it would ensure a final without the Swiss, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray or Rafael Nadal for the first time since 2005.
In fact, barring 2014 when Stan Wawrinka won the title, no player apart from the quartet has even been involved in the men’s final at Melbourne Park since 2008.
With Marin Cilic already into the final, that particular dominance is already destined to be broken and Chung denying Federer a place in his 30th Grand Slam final remains a huge “if”.
Defending his title as second seed, the 19-times Grand Slam champion has yet to give up a set as he has moved through the draw on his mission to match Djokovic’s professional era record of six Melbourne titles.
Djokovic, albeit a Djokovic returning from six months on the sidelines, was world number 58 Chung’s most notable victim on his run to the last four and the manner of his victory caught even Federer’s attention.
"I‘m very excited to play Chung. I thought he played an incredible match against Novak,” the 36-year-old said.
"I mean, to beat him here is one of the tough things to do in our sport, I believe. I know that Novak maybe wasn’t at 110 percent, but he was all right. He was giving it a fight till the very end. To close it out, that was mighty impressive.
"I think it’s an interesting match for me. I’ll definitely have to look into how I need to play against him because he has some great qualities, especially defensively, like Novak has.
"One thing I know is I‘m going to be playing aggressive. I don’t know how I‘m going to do that exactly yet.”
Although Chung won the Next Gen Finals last year, his meteoric rise to the top table of the tennis world is indicated by the fact that he will be bidding to become the first man in a decade to play his first tour final at a Grand Slam.
His run through the tournament has stunned even him.
“I‘m really surprised,” he said. “I make semis, I beat like Sascha (fourth seed Alexander Zverev), Novak, the other good players. I never playing in second week in grand slam, so I‘m really surprised.”
Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 13:52 PM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 15:05 PM
Highlights
14 years, 284 days.
Roger Federer vs Hyeon Chung is the third largest age difference in a men's singles Grand Slam semi-final in the Open Era.
This is the first meeting between Roger Federer and Hyeon Chung.
They have never played each other before in their careers.
15:05 (IST)
Federer comes out and holds to love for 5-2
A quintessential under-a-minute service game from Federer and he edges ahead to 5-2.
Just four points away from clinching the second set.
15:03 (IST)
A much better game from Chung as he holds at 15
The only point he dropped was because of a double fault. He trails 2-4.
15:00 (IST)
It's been six minutes since the last point was played.
But Chung is now back on court and will serve at 1-4, a break down, in the second set.
14:58 (IST)
Chung has called for a medical timeout at 1-4 in the second set
He is getting some treatment for his left foot.
14:54 (IST)
Take a look at the stats from the first set
14:44 (IST)
Roger Federer takes the opening set 6-1 in just 34 minutes.
The defending champion is two sets away from reaching the Australian Open final.
14:38 (IST)
Federer breaks to win the 3rd set 6-1.
Chung saves TWO SET POINTS and it's deuce #3 on the Korean's serve.
Federer brings up a 3rd SET POINT by whipping a forehand cross-court for a winner. A nice first serve from Chung saves the set point again. Deuce #4.
Federer returns deep to catch Chung off balance and gets a short return. The Swiss easily puts the ball away for a winner. Set Point #4
Chung fire an ace to get back to deuce. But a double fault puts him in trouble again.
And this time, Federer finally converts for 6-1.
14:31 (IST)
It's a rainy evening in Melbourne and the roof is closed on Rod Laver Arena.
14:29 (IST)
Federer breaks again for a 4-1 lead.
Federer is attacking at every opportunity and Chung is quite rattled at the moment.
Federer: Seven winners
Chung: Seven unforced errors
14:27 (IST)
Federer also attacking the Chung serve well, which is probably the Korean's weakest shot.
14:26 (IST)
Chung gets on board and Federer follows that up with a quick hold. 1-3.
The Korean is trailing by a break in the opening set but he looks to have found some rhythm now.
14:24 (IST)
14:23 (IST)
Federer saves a break point and consolidates for 2-0
Chung gives a glimpse of the damage he can do by striking a forehand winner down the line at 30-40. He brings up a break point after Federer hits his second shot wide.
On break point, misses his first serve and a long rally ensues. Chung's backhand floats wide and it's deuce again.
Chung comes to the net on the next point and was in perfectly position, but the ball skips off the netcord and past his flailing racquet, only to land on the back of the line. Federer holds on the next point. 2-0.
14:15 (IST)
Hyeon Chung to serve first in the opening set! Ready? Play!
Federer breaks early! The defending champ hits the ground running from the very first point.
He races to 15-40, but Chung wins back-to-back points by drawing the Swiss into long rallies before getting the error.
At deuce, Federer reads Chung’s serve expertly, strikes two returns deep in the court and takes control. He leads 1-0.
13:58 (IST)
The players are out on court and are warming up.
We are minutes away from live action.
13:57 (IST)
13:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Australian Open!
Roger Federer will be in action against Hyeon Chung in the men's singles semi-final in half an hour.
Stay tuned for live scores and updates from the match.