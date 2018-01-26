Makarova and Vesnina are the 5th seeds and are aiming for a Golden Career Grand Slam

As a team, they have won Roland Garros (2013), US Open (2014), Olympic Gold (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), with the Australian Open the only major crown missing from their collection.

Just five teams have completed the career Grand Slam in doubles in the Open Era: Kathy Jordan and Anne Smith, Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, Gigi Fernandez and Natasha Zvereva, Serena and Venus Williams, and Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci. Of those, Serena and Venus are the only two to also win Olympic Gold together. Shriver and Fernandez did win doubles gold medals but with different partners.

Babos and Mladenovic are bidding for their first Grand Slam doubles title together, having finished runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014. Mladenovic has won a Major title before with Caroline Garcia at the 2016 Roland Garros.