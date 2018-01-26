Indian star Rohan Bopanna and his Hungarian partner Timea Babos registered a straight-sets victory to enter the semi-finals of the mixed doubles category at the Australian Open on Wednesday.
The fifth seeded Indo-Hungarian combination beat the unseeded pair of Colombia's Juan Sebastian Cabal and American Abigail Spears in a quarter-final contest which lasted for an hour and 15 minutes.
Cabal and Spears were the defending champions, and to beat them, Bopanna-Babos fought back from a break down in both sets. They got the better of Cabal-Spears 6-4, 7-6(5) in the quarter-final duel.
Bopanna and Babos have not dropped a set in the tournament so far. Babos had earlier also reached the women's doubles final alongside Kristina Mladenovic with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Hsieh Su-Wei and Peng Shuai.
Despite this being just their first tournament together, the Hungarian-Indian duo have performed well together and are now aiming to make the title showdown.
Bopanna and Babos will meet Spain's María José Martínez Sánchez and Brazilian Marcelo Demoliner for a place in the final. The Spanish-Brazilian team defeated Australians Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans 7-5, 6-4 in their quarter-final. The Aussie duo had been given a wildcard into the mixed doubles event.
In 2017, Bopanna won the French Open mixed doubles title with Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada. Babos was the runner-up at Wimbledon 2015 in mixed doubles with partner Alexander Peya.
Published Date: Jan 26, 2018 11:29 AM | Updated Date: Jan 26, 2018 12:05 PM
Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos are playing together as a team for the first time.
They have performed really well and are yet to drop a set at the Australian Open.
12:05 (IST)
Babos/Mladenovic break for 5-3 in the second set.
Mladenovic will now serve for the Australian Open women's doubles title.
11:59 (IST)
Makarova and Vesnina are the 5th seeds and are aiming for a Golden Career Grand Slam
As a team, they have won Roland Garros (2013), US Open (2014), Olympic Gold (2016) and Wimbledon (2017), with the Australian Open the only major crown missing from their collection.
Just five teams have completed the career Grand Slam in doubles in the Open Era: Kathy Jordan and Anne Smith, Martina Navratilova and Pam Shriver, Gigi Fernandez and Natasha Zvereva, Serena and Venus Williams, and Sara Errani and Roberta Vinci. Of those, Serena and Venus are the only two to also win Olympic Gold together. Shriver and Fernandez did win doubles gold medals but with different partners.
Babos and Mladenovic are bidding for their first Grand Slam doubles title together, having finished runner-up at Wimbledon in 2014. Mladenovic has won a Major title before with Caroline Garcia at the 2016 Roland Garros.
11:56 (IST)
Meanwhile, Timea Babos is currently in action on the Rod Laver Arena, playing in the women's doubles final with Kristina Mladenovic
Babos-Mladenovic won the first set 6-4 over Russian pair of Ekaterina Makarova and Elena Vesnina.
11:36 (IST)
10:31 (IST)
Hello and welcome to Firstpost's live coverage of the Australian Open.
India's Rohan Bopanna and Timea Babos will be in action in the mixed doubles semi-final, which starts at 12.30 pm IST.
Stay tuned for scores and updates from the match.