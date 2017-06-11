ICC Champions Trophy 2017: When and where to watch India vs South Africa, coverage on TV and live streaming

Virat Kohli will be facing the toughest battle of his nascent ODI captaincy career when defending champions India take on South Africa in a must-win virtual 'quarter-final' clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 at the KIA Oval Stadium on Sunday.

India's confidence has taken a hit after Sri Lanka effortlessly outplayed them in a high-scoring encounter, Virat Kohli and Co, will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers".

Call it irony, if India lose the game, it will be defending champions making an exit even before the semi-final. If the Proteas lose, then the current No.1 ranked ODI side would be ousted before the last four stage.

A defeat will have the skeptics blaming the speculated off-the-field issues for the performance.

In such a backdrop, Kohli will be under huge pressure with the margin of error being next to nil.

For AB de Villiers, it will be an opportunity to prove that self-imposed exile from the five-day game has not affected his limited-overs skills.

With three quality left-handers – Quinton de Kock, JP Duminy and David Miller – in the South African line-up, Kohli can't afford to keep Ravichandran Ashwin in cold storage.

