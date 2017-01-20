BCCI vs Lodha: Supreme Court expected to name interim board administrators today

The Supreme Court is expected to name the interim committee of BCCI administrators on Friday, 20 January. The announcement was due on 19 January, but was postponed by a day.

On 2 January, the Supreme Court had removed its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work. The bench headed by Chief Justice TS Thakur had also said that the working of BCCI will be looked after by a committee of administrators.

The bench had requested senior advocate Fali S Nariman and Gopal Subramanian, who were assisting in the matter as amicus curaie, to assist the court in nominating persons of impeccable integrity as the members in the committee of administrators.

The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said that Nariman and Subramanian will complete the task in two weeks and the matter for passing the direction for nominating the persons in committee of administrators was set to be complete by 19 January.

The decision has now been shifted to a a day later to 20 January.

There is a possibility that an eminent member from the judiciary is entrusted with the job, apart from a member of CAG and a former cricketer.

Earlier in the month, the apex court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court's directions aimed at reforming BCCI.

The verdict had made it clear that as per the recommendations of the Lodha panel which has been accepted by the apex court, no person above 70 years of age, unsound mind, ministers, government servant, convicted persons and those who have held the posts for cumulative period of nine years and those who are part of any other sports association shall be eligible to hold any position in the cricket bodies.

With inputs from agencies