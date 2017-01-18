BCCI vs Lodha panel: Appointment of new board administrators postponed to 20 January

New Delhi: The group of BCCI administrators is expected to be named by the Supreme Court on Friday, 20 January, instead of 19 January.

"The case has been listed for January 20 and I am speaking to my lawyers as petitioner that I will also propose a few names for administrators' post," said Aditya Verma, secretary of unsanctioned Cricket Association of Bihar (CAB).

There is a possibility that an eminent member from the judiciary is entrusted with the job, apart from a member of CAG and a former cricketer.

On 2 January, the Supreme Court had removed its president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke, saying they should "forthwith cease and desist from" the board's work. The apex court also decided to initiate contempt proceedings against Thakur by seeking his response as to why he should not be held liable for obstructing the implementation of the court's directions aimed at reforming BCCI.

The verdict had made it clear that as per the recommendations of the Lodha panel which has been accepted by the apex court, no person above 70 years of age, unsound mind, ministers, government servant, convicted persons and those who have held the posts for cumulative period of nine years and those who are part of any other sports association shall be eligible to hold any position in the cricket bodies.