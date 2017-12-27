The Parliament will meet on Wednesday after a four-day break amid continued logjam over Congress' demand for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.
The two Houses will meet after the weekend and a two-day holiday for Christmas.
The government's efforts to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday, may also lead to a tussle, with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) conveying its intent to oppose the bill.
The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also expressed reservations over penal provisions in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, while Communist Party of India leader D Raja said it should be referred to the standing committee.
CPM leader Mohammed Salim said that Modi government's move to bring a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was unwarranted and politically motivated. He said that when the Supreme Court has already banned triple talaq, there is no need to bring such a bill.
"As far as demanding a ban on the practice of triple talaq is concerned, we have been raising this issue ever since politicians like Narendra Modi had not even heard of the term triple talaq. But we recognise that divorce is a civil matter and there is no need to criminalise it," Salim said.
He said that the bill was "arbitrary", since stakeholders such as the Muslim community, women rights groups and civil society have not been consulted.
Salim said that there is no need to make a national law on something that is not practiced widely.
BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said there were some concerns regarding the penal provisions which will be raised during during the discussion on the bill.
"At the time of introduction, it will only the constitutional viability which will be questioned. At the time of introduction, there will not be much resistance."
Other bills on the government's agenda this week include The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Services) Amendment Bill, 2017, and The Representation of the People's (Amendment) Bill, 2017.
The two Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions since the session's start on 15 December over Modi's remarks against the former prime minister, with the Congress vociferously raising the issue.
While Rajya Sabha has seen daily adjournments, Congress has been staging protests and walk-outs in the Lok Sabha as well.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday made his displeasure known about frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament, saying the House being "on and off" these days is not good for the country.
On Friday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as the Congress insisted on resolving the impasse over Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh. The virtual stalling of the Rajya Sabha proceedings due to Congress' protests over Modi's remarks against his predecessor denied cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar his maiden attempt to speak in the House.
"Parliament is in session... these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country," said Naidu, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.
The constant endeavour, Naidu said, is to make India the global economic leader by adopting a holistic approach towards inclusive economic growth, highlighting that progress must be made to achieve double-digit economic growth at the earliest.
He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) and the Integrated Transit Corridor Development Project in New Delhi.
Referring to various territorial invasions in the past, Naidu said, "This country with its over 10,000-year old civilisation has no record of attacking any country at any time... because we want to live in harmony with all. Before the invasion, 27 percent of world GDP was from India alone. So, let us all remember that, and we must all work towards making further progress in crossing 7.5 percent to double digit at the earliest."
Observing that the world economy is slowing, Naidu said, "Even our powerful neighbour (in an apparent reference to China) has gone a little negative. The only economy which is moving forward is India, thanks to the reforms and thanks to the leadership of the country as well as contribution made by people in various sectors."
He outlined a series of reforms such as GST, 'Digital India', liberalisation of foreign direct investment regime and 'Start Up India', that have significantly improved the domestic business and investment climate and have led to huge investment inflows.
Development and good governance should be the focus of everybody, including the public sector and the government, the vice-president stressed.
Pointing to the lack of "proper convention centres" in a country as large as India, Naidu said world-class infrastructure in terms of convention facilities is essential to promote trade and commerce, and a growing economy needs "high quality venues to host events".
Calling on stakeholders for speedy completion of the IECC, he said, "I hope this project will be completed at the earliest. I would like to see that before the deadline (September 2019). The deadline that you have set for yourself should not be confined to a headline one day."
He observed that such a complex was long overdue in Delhi without adding to the congestion and the IECC project will be a landmark state-of-the-art structure. He also spoke of the need for such convention centres in other cities of the country, including in 'Smart Cities' and state capitals.
On the proposed decongestion plan around Pragati Maidan's redevelopment, the vice-president asserted that the traffic interventions being implemented will not just significantly improve access to the new complex, but also benefit the public.
Trinamool gives adjournment notice over Kulbhushan
Trinamool joins Opposition Congress party in demanding a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs over the Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in Pakistan.
Opposition demands Sushma Swaraj's statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue
Opposition parties to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav issue in Parliament
The Opposition, led by the Congress, plans to corner the central government in Parliament over the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a report on India Today said. Congress leader Pramod Tewari was quoted as saying the party wants the government to clear its policy on how it plans to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back from Pakistan.
"Once the deadlock in the Parliament is resolved, we will raise the issue of Jadhav in Parliament. What has happened to Jadhav's family in Pakistan is inhuman. We will demand a discussion on this issue in the House and will ask the Centre and the international community to ask an explanation from Pakistan on this matter."
Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab speaks for the farmers
Mahtab talks about how unseasonal rain and cyclones cause great harm to crops and farmers as well. He says the infrastructure needs to rebuilt after these calamities.
Kerala MP Richard Hay talks about the coastal areas affected by the cyclone
Richard Hay says he had visited the coastal area of Kerala and Kanyakumari himself. "The fisherfolk want homes, food, education and security. I am not getting this from the media. I have visited the people and have listened to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had consoled those people," he said.
Professor Richard Hay, the nominated member from Kerala, talks about the ground situation in Kerala in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi
KC Venugopal argued for the fisherfolk
Union minister Prakash Javdekar criticises Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings
Congress MP from Kerala KC Venugopal leads the debate on Cyclone Ockhi
He admits that enough warning was given but there is a need for specific alarm systems. "Modern technology is needed to help the people. Unfortunately there has been a lapse by the authorities in informing the people about the cyclone. I am not blaming anyone as this should not be a political issue," he said.
Discussion on Cyclone Ockhi under Rule 193 to commence
Question asked on infrastructure development
BJP MP from Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, asks a question about the conservation of tigers
Triple Talaq criminalisation bill absent in Lok Sabha's revised list of business
In the revised list issued by the Lok Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017 was removed. In the original list, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to introduce a bill to "protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".
Health issues continue to dominate proceeding in Lok Sabha
The issue of nurses' allowances has been raised. The concerned minister insists that most of the nurses' demands have been met and discussions are ongoing for the others.
It seems doubtful that Triple Talaq criminalisation bill will be discussed today
Adjournment means no legislative business will take place in the Rajya Sabha over the next four days as well
Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday
Opposition asks for adjournment
In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition insists that it is better to adjourn the matter with it raising uproar. It asks the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 2 pm till when the issue is resolved.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asks for Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till the parties decide on the remarks issue outside Parliament
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien says Rajya Sabha TV should not be cut off when protests are taking place as that is one of the ways for the Opposition to express itself
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut raises the issue of health
Raut raises the issue of the deaths in the Gorakhpur hospital. He asks for the Centre to keep a check on the funds which are given to the state governments for health issues. Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health and Family Welfare answers saying that the Centre does indeed monitor the funds and the MP could monitor those funds for their own constituency as well.
Uproar over apology by Narendra Modi
Business in the Rajya Sabha is proceeding fairly quietly while there is constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition.
Proceedings start in both Houses
In the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu read the obituary of legislator Jalaluddin Ansari and a minute's silence was observed. Question hour starts in Lok Sabha.
Congress gives adjournment motion
Cyclone Ockhi to be discussed today
Discussion on natural calamities in the country with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India
On Thursday, a bill to double judges' salaries was introduced
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill which will double the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and 24 high courts, reported The Indian Express. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2017 provides for increased salaries as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission.
Triple Talaq criminalisation bill likely to be introduced today
BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given adjourned motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on remarks of Congress leaders against PM Modi
Sachin Tendulkar was not allowed to make his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha
Vociferous sloganeering on Thursday disrupted Sachin Tendulkar's maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha since his nomination. Members of the Opposition shouted "BJP sharam karo" as sloganeering continued in the Upper House of Parliament on the fourth day. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Friday following stormy scenes on the floor of the House.
Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday morning
Lok Sabha passes the Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 before adjourning it till Thursday
Union environment minister Harshvardhan says soon people will be encouraged to take up bamboo cultivation
Legislation to amend the Indian Forest Act to exempt felling and transportation of bamboo
The legislation to amend the Indian Forest Act to exempt felling and transportation of bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the state permit, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 — which would omit bamboos growing in non-forest areas from the definition of trees — was introduced by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan even as BJD leader B Mahtab raised concerns and opposed the legislation.- PTI
In India, one tonne bamboo costs Rs 10, 000 in some parts and Rs 10-15,000 in other parts
SDF leader Prem Das Rai raises the 'complications' in regularising bamboo
"People of north Sikkim were completely cut-off because of Mantam lake which was created because of landslide. They then made a bamboo bridge and are now able to cross the lake on foot," Prem Das Rai said in Lok Sabha.
Rai demanded that the bamboo be unleashed from "all kinds of regulations". In 2014, He added that he had brought a similar bill on bamboo with a private members' bill in 2014.
"I had done research. We had sent researchers in Tripura, Nagaland., Sikkim. Problems found were mainly regulatory. One of the reasons of high cost is on the count of the fact that bamboo, the amount of rent-seeking behaviour is just too much. Therefore, as a first step, we need to take a holistic approach. The first step is to redefine bamboo (by removing it from tree category)," Rai said.
The farmer does not need our sympathy, they need less interference, says Tathagata Satpathy of BJD
Over 2 lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017: Alphons
More than two lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017, according to data provided by the tourism ministry in Parliament on Wednesday. The figures provided by Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons in the Rajya Sabha assume significance in the backdrop of India's recent standoff with China over the Doka La issue.- PTI
BJD's Tathagata Satpathy objects to bill, says farmers will be affected by removal of bamboo from bill
G Hari of AIADMK enlists benefits of bamboo, says hopes this would be taken into consideration while passing bill
Bijoya Chakraborty of Guwahati BJP said this bill will immensely help tribal people
Discussion begins in Lok Sabha on The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Lok Sabha passes The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Provisions of this bill violate rights of people, whose land is being acquired: MK Premchandran, RSP
No question of 'middle path' till PM Modi apologises, says Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury
With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday said that there was "no question of a middle path" on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.
"There is no question of middle path...The country's prime minister has alleged that the former prime minister has taken steps against the country and that too with the enemy nation. Don't you think it is an issue that calls for an apology?" Chowdhury told reporters.- PTI
Lok Sabha informed of over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates
Over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates have been reported by various central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The Department of Personnel and Training had in June sought data from all central government organisations regarding appointments made on the basis of fake caste certificates.- PTI
AP Jithender Reddy of Telangana TRS brings focus to unused defence lands
Lok Sabha discusses the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017
Mohammed Salim of CPM requests transparency in property amendment bill.
Lok Sabha functioning despite constant sloganeering by Congress MPs
The Lower House is currently being presided by Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai. The House is discussing the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property Bill (Amendment), 2017. The bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Urban Development Hardeep Singh Puri.
Meanwhile... sloganeering can be heard in the Lok Sabha too
Rajya Sabha adjourned until 11 am on Thursday
Both Houses are reconvened
However, the Congress MPs have again created a ruckus in the Rajya Sabha over Narendra Modi's comment against Manmohan Singh. Some of the MPs descended to the well of the House. The slogans of "Narendra Modi maafi maango" are being echoed in the House.
Lok Sabha too adjourned till 2 pm
Uproar continues in Rajya Sabha
Meanwhile... Lok Sabha has reconvened
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Ruckus continues in Rajya Sabha
Congress MPs continue to create a ruckus in Rajya Sabha. All Congress MPs raise slogans against Modi.
Rajya Sabha proceedings begin
Kerala JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP MP Veerendra Kumar resigns
Disgruntled Janata Dal-United leader MP Veerendra Kumar on Wednesday resigned from the Rajya Sabha, days after rebel JD-U leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar were disqualified from the Upper House.
The 80-year-old, also a Karala media baron, submitted his resignation to Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday morning, Arun Kumar Shrivastava, also a rebel JD-U leader, told IANS.
Shrivastava said Veerendra Kumar, who was elected to the Upper House from Kerala last year with support from the Congress-led UDF, resigned "so that no one questions his integrity that he is aligning with (Bihar Chief Minister and JD-U President) Nitish Kumar".
Narendra Modi government looks to woo India's youth
BJP booth-level workers should work towards ensuring victory
SP's Naresh Agarwal defends Rahul Gandhi after he watches movie on result day
Rajya Sabha too stands adjourned till noon
Venkaiah Naidu's plea to Congress MPs to go back to their seats fall on deaf ears.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders come to well of the Rajya Sabha to protest against Modi's comment on Manmohan.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Opposition sloganeering against Narendra Modi continues
Rajya Sabha begins proceedings
Day 3 of the Winter Session had some lively debate on GST
The Centre favours including petroleum products in the ambit of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) but it would want a consensus with the states before taking such a step, Finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday.
Rajya Sabha passes amendment to the Companies Act, 2013
The Rajya Sabha passed the Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2017 by a voice vote. It was adopted by the Lok Sabha in July this year during the Monsoon Session.
The bill amended the companies law to strengthen corporate governance standards, initiate strict action against defaulting companies and help improve ease of doing business in the country.
Rajya Sabha passes bill to give more autonomy to IIMs
The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017 — which was passed in the Lok Sabha in July this year — grants statutory powers to the IIMs in their running including the appointment of directors and faculty members.
The bill gives them powers to award degrees instead of postgraduate diplomas.
Lok Sabha passes bill to repeal 245 old laws
The Lok Sabha also passed two Bills to repeal 245 obsolete and archaic laws, including the 158-year-old Calcutta Pilots Act of 1859 and the 1911 Prevention of Seditious Meeting Act.
Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the old and many irrelevant pre-Independence laws were the "unfortunate part of the colonial legacy" and repealing them was a progressive move that reflects the "pro-reform" approach of the government.
WATCH: PM Modi being welcomed at the meeting
BJD MPs demand resolution to Mahanadi dispute
MoS Agriculture Krishna Raj rushed to RML hospital
Dharmendra Pradhan to table IIPE bill in Rajya Sabha
The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill, 2017 will be tabled by Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the Rajya Sabha.The bill will make it an institution of national importance.
Government to table Indian Forests Bill in Lok Sabha
Government likely to meet Opposition leaders today
Times Now reports that the government may meet Opposition leaders in a bid to find an amiable solution to the deadlock that rose after Narendra Modi insinuated that Manmohan Singh and his colleagues met Pakistani delegation during elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for BJP parliamentary meet, will address MPs
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am tomorrow
Rajya Sabha passes The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017
Jairam Ramesh questions how board of directors will be appointed at IIMs after new bill
Congress leader said that the government should describe how they plan the transition between the current boards at IIMs and the Board of Governors as proposed in the new bill. He also asked what would be the criteria for appointment of these governors.
Lok Sabha concludes proceedings for the day, to reconvene tomorrow at 11 am
Lok Sabha passes Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
Lok Sabha considering Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
No proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property, says govt
There was no proposal to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory for property transactions, Parliament was informed today.
Work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018: Gadkari tells LS
Gadkari told the Lok Sabha that a river traffic control system was already functioning between Haldia and Patna. He added that work on 10 waterways will be completed by 2018.
Nitin Gadkari responds to questions raised on Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill
Naresh Agrawal says he supports IIM bill but questions lack of similar reforms in IITs, AICTE
Agrawal said he would support the bill only for the fact that at least there was some will to bring about the change. He, however, lamented the lack of similar reforms in other educational institutes such as IITs or other higher education institutes.
He also brought up the problems faced by students passing from regional language schools.
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal rises to speak
Lok Sabha members seek talks with China on Brahmaputra pollution; Ananth Kumar vows to raise issue at 'highest level'
After Lok Sabha members on Tuesday expressed concern over the Brahmaputra river being polluted by China, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar assured the House that he will take up the issue at the "highest level" in the government.
The matter was raised by Bhartruhari Mahtab of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) during Zero Hour.
In Lok Sabha, Dushyant Chautala raises point of depleting water resources as House debates increasing budget for development of waterways
IIM Bill proposes greater autonomy to IIM
IIM amendment bill proposes larger autonomy for management institutes and provisions to allow them to grant postgraduate degree rather than a diploma
Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar presents IIM amendment bill
Uproar in Rajya Sabha, as Prakash Javadekar rises to present IIM amendment bill
Samajwadi Party's Naresh Aggarwal objected to the passage and debate on two bills in the same day, adding that it eats away the time of short duration discussions. After a brief exchange, Yadav only resumed his seat after being assured from the Treasury Benches that at least one short duration discussion will be held in the House.
Rajya Sabha Companies (Amendment) Bill
Rabindra Kumar Jena of BJP asks Gadkari to route several waterway networks through Odisha
Jena said that the state of Odisha has since-long been discriminated agaist by the central government. He requested Gadkari to formulate schemes to include the state in the development of transport networks.
"Odisha coast canal should be included in the national waterways to give the state the benefit of the revolutionary transport network," Jena said.
In Rajya Sabha, MoS PP Chaudhary rises to answer queries on Companies Affairs amendment acts
Saugat Roy of TMC rises to speak on Central Road Fund Amendment bill, says party supports bill
"He is channeling money from one pocket to another pocket of his own ministry and we do not oppose it," Roy said. He said that since the money was being rerouted he will support the bill.
On a lighter note, however, Roy wondered why, Rudy, the speaker before him was removed from the cabinet, even though he is a splendid speaker.
He says that Gadkari used to be a vikas purush, but has now become a sapno ka saudagar (trader of dreams)." He said that whenever someone raises the point of funds, he says he will manage from foreign funds or here or there.
Roy also demanded a white paper on the actual ground work done in his ministry.
Rajeev Prasad Rudy praises Gadkari's work style, lauds plans for improving inland waterways
Meanwhile... Congress attacks Narendra Modi outside Parliament over PMs comments on Manmohan Singh
In Lok Sabha, Nitin Gadkar moves for amendment of Central Road Fund act
In Rajya Sabha, Tapan Sen of CPM says Company Affairs amendment bill inadequate
The CPM leader pointed out that the expenditure of CSR funds is not yet bounding on companies. He said that the Corporate Affairs Ministry merely accepts a mere explanation as to why money on CSR has not been spent.
He also said that the bill allows same relaxations to SMEs as it does to big companies which "amounts to holding the country at ransom."
Repealing of archaic bill(s) passed in Lower House
Section 377 needs democratic consensus to repeal
The minister conceded that there is merits in decriminalizing Section 377 but there is opposition to it as well. There needs to be democratic consensus to repeal it. We need to debate, discuss and decide.
Meanwhile in LS, Law Minister RS Prasad responds to objections and questions raised on repealment of archaic bills
One size can't fit all, says Vivek Gupta in Rajya Sabha
Gupta also said that the government is trying to fit everyoe under a sigle law, while evidence from past points to the contrary. He said that small and medium enterprises continues to suffer and the Companies amendment bill has nothing to address that issue.
Vivek Gupta, AITC, says bill remains inconclusive
The bill will lead to conflict between two arms of the government. The removal of certain reasonable restriction will make money laundering easier," Gupta said. He said that the provision to give deposit security has been done away with, which is a serious problem.
"This bill fails to address the differences between various acts like the RBI act, and SEBI act. There are various discrepancies which must be addressed," Gupta said.
Samajwadi Party's Sanjay Seth suggests changes in Companies Amendment Bill
"Changes required to ensure that reserved seat for woman director is not occupied by family members of promoters," Seth said. He also raised the point of concentrated expenditure of CSR funds. "A lot of big companies are in Maharashtra, Gujarat. Hence CSR money is spent in those regions. CSR must be done in other regions of this country," he said.
BJP's Narendra Keshav Sawaikar rises to support repealment of archaic law
Shiv Sena MP asks government to repeal Section 370
Shiv Sena in the Lower House, demanded that along with the 235 archaic laws, the government must also repeal Section 377, which grants Jammu and Kashmir special status.
235 old laws to be repealed by this law!
Chidambaram says corporate governance leaves much to be desired
"Corporate Governance leaves much to be desired in India. May be it is a legacy issue in the country. The law is old. It took 15 years for us to bring the new law. In between, there were various excesses in corporate world. There have been no proper regulation of companies. So, there is much to be desired. Like, many companies do not pay taxes but are part of the Registrar," Chidambaram says while concluding his speech.
235 old laws to be repealed by this law!
There is an undeclared Emergency now, says TMC MP
Speaking in the Lok Sabha, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee says, " While there is no doubt that the Emergency in 1975-77 affected many people, there is a kind of Emergency without even constitutionally declaring it nowadays. It is important to make a distinction between the official emergency in 1975 and the post-2014 situation," Banerjee adds.
What will the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 do?
This Bill seeks to repeal 131 Acts. Among the Acts that will be repealed, 30 are pre-Independence laws. This Bill also includes nine Ordinances promulgated before Independence.
P Chidambaram speaks on amendment to Companies Act
Chidambaram said that the Bill has noble objectives. However, he added that the relaxations given to small and medium companies under this law will apply to all companies because we have only one Companies Act. Chidambaram said that there is a need to consider having a separate comprehensive legislation for small and medium companies.
Bill being introduced in both Houses
The government has tabled the Companies Act (Amendment), 2017 in the Rajya Sabha. On the other hand, the government has introduced the Repealing and Amendment Bill, 2017 in the Lok Sabha.
Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha reconvene
Rajya Sabha too is adjourned till 2 pm
Government condemns Congress in LS
"Not happy with what they did. That they came into the well is shameful. You can interrupt us but do not disrupt the proceedings. They insulted the Chair. Even Mallikarjuna Kharge disrupted the House. We condemn it." Ananth Kumar said.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Issue of Brahmaputra's contamination resonates in Lok Sabha
The issue has been raised by several Assam MPs in Lok Sabha. Looking at the seriousness of the issue, Union Minister Ananth Kumar has assured the House that the Centre will look into the issue.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha
Petroleum products not out of GST ambit
"A constitutional bill has been passed. It stated that petroleum products is not out of the law. It is a part of GST but the decision to levy GST is concerned, it will be taken only after council takes decision. For that we need a 3/4th majority," Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said.
P Chidambaram talks on GST on petroleum products
"When will the GST council decide to bring it under the ambit of GST? what is the position of the Centre?" the former finance minister asks. Chidambaram says that the Centre has a veto power over the decision taken by the council.
He said that despite the crude oil prices falling, the price of diesel and petrol has remained the same. "Now that BJP is in power and at Centre, when will it bring the petroleum under GST?" he adds.
JP Nadda speaks on AIIMS' quality
Over a question whether the government is taking any steps to address the lack of medical infrastructure, Nadda says that AIIMS standards cannot be diluted. But he adds that there is a lack of faculty which is being addressed.
Jaitley to intervene in Manmohan-Modi spar
In Rajya Sabha, Arun Jaitley says, "Leaders of opposition shall be invited to discuss this issue." After his assurance, the House has been functioning smoothly.
In Lok Sabha, Lalu Yadav's NSG cover issue is raised
JP Narayan Yadav of the RJD tells the House, "I request Lalu Prasad Yadav's NSG protection to be reinstated. He might be killed today. A lot of people adore him and he needs to be protected."
Lok Sabha update
The lower house is discussing matters of urgent public importance.
Meanwhile in Lok Sabha
Some understanding required, says Venkaiah Naidu
Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks Congress to not raise the issue and disrupt the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. He said that the issue needs to be sorted out with a discussion with the Leader of the House (Jaitley).
Sloganeering continues in Lok Sabha
While the Lok Sabha reconvenes, the noise over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement continues to disturb the working of the House.
Congress now creates ruckus
In RS, Azad says if any leader is found to be guilty then punish them. "PM Modi maafi maango" is heard in the House.
LOP Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks in RS
Azad raises the issue of alleged EVM tampering in Gujarat. He also raises the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi making insinuation against Manmohan Singh, Hamid Ansari and Mani Shankar Aiyar.
Zero Hour ends in Rajya Sabha. Now Question Hour
Renaming of Dyal Singh College in Delhi is raised
"Government believes in "sabka saath sabka vikaas". The committee is trying to create communal divide in the country. i request the government to replace the managing committee of Dyal Singh College in Delhi," SAD MP Naresh Gujaral says while requesting the government to not rename the institute "Vande Mataram College."
Congress opposes special courts for lawmakers
Anand Sharma of the Congress says, "If the perception is created that special courts are needed only for MPs, other people should not have to bear the brunt of it." He adds, "It has an inherent potential to be abused in entirety by the government of the day."
Declare Cyclone Okhi a national calamity: D Raja
"The farming community in the coastal belt stands thoroughly devastated. I ask the government, 'Why can't you declare this as a national disaster? What is preventing this?'" CPI leader D Raja asks the government.
Sloganeering continues from Congress MPs
Slogan shouting continued in the Lok Sabha as the Chair asked them not to disturb the Question Hour. "If you don't want the House to function, give that in writing," Mahajan said before adjourning the LS for half an hour.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12. PM
Make law to protect data privacy, says TMC
Speaking in RS, TMC MP Sukhendu Shekhar Roy urges government to protect the personal data linked to the Aadhar. He adds that privacy is a fundamental law and hence the government needs to make a law to protect the data from third party external organizations.
Stubble burning issue finds a voice in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa asked the government to intervene in the stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks does not bode well for India's international reputation.
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Pratap Singh Bajwa asked the government to intervene in the stubble burning by the farmers of Punjab and Haryana. He also raised the issue of Sri Lankan cricketers wearing masks does not bode well for India's international reputation.
SP taunts NDA in Rajya Sabha
Speaking in the Rajya Sabha, SP MP Naresh Agarwal asks Arun Jaitley if the NDA government will create special trial courts to try those who defaulted on Rs 8 lakh crore. His statement came after the government sought to push a new law to expedite the trial of MLAs and MPs.
Arun Jailtey slams Opposition
Leader of House Arun Jaitley says, "Everybody must get speedy trials. Do we have vested interests in delaying trials of politicians?"
Opposition opposes law for creating special courts to try criminal lawmakers
Rajya Sabha update
While Derek O' Brien raises the issue of FRDI bill, Congress MP Anand Sharma talks about undertrials in India, urging the Modi government to do something to curb the issue.
Ananth Kumar requests for calm
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar asks Congress MPs to not bring electoral issues into the House.
Now, Congress MPs come to the well of the Lok Sabha
Congress MPs shout 'Narendra Modi maafi maango' in Lok Sabha
Opposition creating ruckus in Lok Sabha
The Congress has moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his comment on Manmohan Singh.
FRDI Bill in the line of fire
The TMC has issued a notice for discussion on FRDI bill in Lok Sabha.
Both Houses reconvene
TMC MPs protest against FRDI bill
Calling the FRDI bill anti-people, the Trinamool Congress and other Opposition parties are all set to corner the government over the law.
WATCH: Rajya Sabha adjourned on Monday after Opposition ruckus
Two key bills expected to be moved in Lok Sabha
While Nitin Gadkari is expected to move the Central Road Fund (Amendment) Bill, Hardeep Puri is expected to do so with the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill.
RECAP: Three BJP MPs resign
While Yogi Adityanath and Keshav Prasad Maurya resigned as they shifted to Uttar Pradesh politics, Nana Patole had quit the party citing Modi government's indifference towards agrarian crisis.
Lok Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday
Lok Sabha continues to pass motions amid ruckus
The Opposition raises slogans demanding an apology from Narendra Modi ("Pradhan Mantri maafi mango"). Meanwhile the Speaker continues to run the House as numerous motions are passed in rapid fashion by voice votes.
Rajya Sabha resumes proceedings and adjourns within minutes
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 11 am on Tuesday after Opposition continued to raise slogans in the House.
Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon amid Cong uproar over Modi's insinuations against Manmohan Singh
Lok Sabha adjourned after BJP member's statement
The Lok Sabha witnessed an adjournment minutes after it met on Monday amid an uproar, and Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till 12 noon.
While opposition members were seen standing at their seats and protesting, from the treasury benches — BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, who had the first question listed against his name, said the Bharatiya Janata Party was headed for victory in both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.
"Congress has lost Himachal Pradesh, and I want to thank the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) for the unprecedented victory in Gujarat," Somaiya said
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon
Rajya Sabha adjourned as well
The Upper House will resume proceedings at 12 noon.
Lok Sabha adjourned within minutes, reports CNN-News18
Narendra Modi arrives in Parliament
Rajya Sabha reconvenes after third adjournment on the first day
Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha
RECAP: Rajya Sabha witnessed two adjournments on first day
The Upper House witnessed two adjournments in the morning of the first day of the Winter Session. While it saw an adjournment for 20 minutes till noon in the beginning after Opposition uproar over disqualification of rebel JDU leaders Sharad Yadav and Ali Anwar Ansari, the second one was over the Prime Minister's remarks.
Modi's Pakistan allegations against Manmohan Singh aren't ordinary: Azad
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the issue of Modi's allegations against former prime minister Manmohan Singh and others of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat election. "Ye sadharan aarop nahi hai (This isn't a ordinary allegation)," Azad said.
Naidu adjourns Rajya Sabha till 2.30 pm
Amit Shah makes debut in Rajya Sabha
BJP chief Amit Shah made his debut in Parliament today. He was elected as a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat in August this year.
Shah has been allotted a front row seat of the treasury benches in the Rajya Sabha with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. Shah will be occupying the seat held by M Venkaiah Naidu till he was elected as the Vice-President.
The notification for the new seating arrangements has been issued by the Rajya Sabha secretariat for new members. Shah's seat is on the other side of the aisle from Modi and BJP's leader of the house, Jaitley.
Why was Sharad Yadav disqualified?
Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav on 12 December, 2017 moved the Delhi High Court seeking setting aside of his disqualification from the Rajya Sabha. Yadav, in his plea, said he was not given any chance by the authorities before passing an order against him.
Yadav, along with another MP Ali Anwar, was disqualified from the Rajya Sabha on 4 December. Yadav had joined hands with the Opposition after JD(U) president and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar dumped the grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress in Bihar and tied up with the BJP in July this year.
The Rajya Sabha chairman had agreed to the JD(U)’s contention that the two senior leaders had “voluntarily given up” their membership by defying the party’s directives and attending events of Opposition parties.
The JD(U) had sought their disqualification on the grounds that they had attended a rally of Opposition parties in Patna in violation of its direction.
Yadav was elected to the House last year and his term was scheduled to end in 2022. Anwar’s term was to expire early next year.
Advocate Nizam Pasha, who filed the plea on the behalf of the leader, said the matter regarding which faction is the real Janta Dal was sub judice and a final decision is yet to be passed.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
The Opposition forced the first adjournment of the Rajya Sabha as leaders stormed the well demanding an explanation over JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav's expulsion. The Upper House is adjourned till 12 pm.
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha over Sharad Yadav's disqualification from Rajya Sabha
Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha questioned the Chair's decision to disqualify senior JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav. Even as Chairman Venkaiah Naidu continued to tell the leaders of Opposition to sit down, Leader of Opposition in Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the Opposition did not intend to question the Chair's decision but demanded clarification on why was Yadav expelled from the Rajya Sabha.
14 new bills including maintenance in triple talaq likely to be placed
The new bills listed for introduction and passage include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2017 and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States_Amendment Bill), 2017.
The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill gives women from the community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq, while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prohibits certain persons, including promoters of defaulter companies, from submitting a resolution plan, the PRS added.
Winter Session of Parliament to see 40 bills
According to PRS Legislative, on agendar are some 40 bills focussing on areas such as overseas citizenship, consumer protection, rights of compensation for Mulsim divorced women, education, surrogacy, bankruptcy, corruption, and labour and transgender rights among others.
The Winter Session will see some 19 amendment bills as part of the agenda. Some of these amendment bills such as the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 — makes prior sanction necessary to in order to investigate officials — and the Whistle Blowers Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2015 — specifies grounds under which disclosures related to corruption may not be made — may attract a lot of flak from the anti-corruption brigade. Both the bills, have also been criticised for their half-hearted attempts to curb corruption.
Lok Sabha adjourned for the day
After obit references, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the Lower House for the day. The House will meet again at 11 am on 18 December, 2017. Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election results will be announced on 18 December, as well.
Mallikarjun Kharge responds to Modi's 'constructive session' appeal
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in response to Narendra Modi's appeal for a constructive session, said, "We are always in favour of constructive suggestion. We are very much interested to run Parliament and issues to be discussed, provided the government should take interest and create such an atmosphere which is conducive for discussion. They should respect the opposition."
Meanwhile...
INLD Lok Sabha MP Dushyant Chautala rides a tractor to the Parliament
Watch: Modi addresses media ahead of Winter Session
I am confident that it will be a productive session: Narendra Modi
Hoping that the Winter Session will be a "constructive" one, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media and said, "The Winter Session of Parliament is starting and I am confident that it will be productive session. I hope there is constructive debate and we come up with innovative solutions to our nation's problems. May this Parliament Session contribute to the nation's growth. At yesterday's all-party meeting, we all were clear that we need to take the country ahead and this session should be used positively to achieve that."
Congress demands Modi's apology in Parliament
After bitter and acrimonious campaigning for Gujarat election, the Opposition, especially Congress, is up in arms and it is therefore expected that the first day of the Winter Session will be a stormy one.
Speaking to ANI, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said, "For the first time a prime minister has accused former prime minister, former vice-president and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. Modi must clarify in Parliament."
NDA meeting to take place at 4 pm in Parliament today
Cabinet meeting to take place at 1 pm in Parliament today
Legislative agenda for the Winter Session of Parliament
Opposition members storm Well of Lok Sabha
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Hegde's comments again create ruckus in RS
"You are not just the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. You are also the Vice-President, the custodian of the Constitution...Ambedkar had said that if India becomes a Hindu rashtra, it is a calamity," CPI's D Raja said in the Rajya Sabha.
Ruckus erupts immediately in both Houses as sessions resume
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
"They have no business in dragging Babasaheb Ambedkar into this. Ambedkar did not include the word 'secularism' into the Constitution," said Subramanian Swamy in the Rajya Sabha.
The sloganeering and shouting, however, continued in the House. "If you are shouting for an adjournment, that is a different matter."
The House was then adjourned till 12 pm.
'Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega, nahi chalega!' slogans erupt in Rajya Sabha
Opposition members storm Well of Rajya Sabha
Hegde insulted Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar: Naresh Agrawal
"Can those who abuse the Constitution and Babasaheb remain ministers?" said SP's Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha.
"Where did Babasaheb come into this? Don't bring Babasaheb Ambedkar into this," said Venkaiah Naidu in the Rajya Sabha, as the House descended into complete chaos.
Anant Kumar Hegde has no right to be a minister: Congress in Rajya Sabha
"If the minister (Anant Kumar Hegde) has no respect for the Constitution, he has no right to be a minister," Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.
He was referring to Hegde's recent statement in which he had said, "We are here to change the Constitution."
Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm
Ruckus in Rajya Sabha
It seems the Opposition is hell-bent on creating ruckus in both Houses as Opposition members have started shouting in the Upper House too.
Uproar erupts in the Lok Sabha over Kulbhushan Jadhav row
Appeal to all Opposition parties to help pass bill on triple talaq: Ananth Kumar
Rajya Sabha members observe one-minute silence over bus accident in Rajasthan in which 33 people were killed
Trinamool MPs protest inside Parliament premises
Trinamool gives adjournment notice over Kulbhushan
Trinamool joins Opposition Congress party in demanding a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs over the Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in Pakistan.
Opposition demands Sushma Swaraj's statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue
Congress expected to raise BJP's 'ambiguous' and 'inconsistent' approach towards Kulbhushan Jadhav case
The Congress party, which had termed the Centre's approach towards Pakistan as being "flip-flop", "blow hot and cold", "ambiguous" and "inconsistent", is expected to raise the issue in Parliament today.
Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said, "The Congress condemns the Pakistani government for meting out an inhuman treatment to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav. They have insulted Indians and Indian women in particular and we strongly condemn it. The Congress party wants Kulbhushan Jadhav to return to India. We condemn Pakistan for the treatment meted out to Jadhav as he looked under a lot of stress. We want Government of India to take concrete steps in securing an early release of Jadhav and it should find a way out."
— PTI
Opposition parties to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav issue in Parliament
The Opposition, led by the Congress, plans to corner the central government in Parliament over the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a report on India Today said. Congress leader Pramod Tewari was quoted as saying the party wants the government to clear its policy on how it plans to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back from Pakistan.
"Once the deadlock in the Parliament is resolved, we will raise the issue of Jadhav in Parliament. What has happened to Jadhav's family in Pakistan is inhuman. We will demand a discussion on this issue in the House and will ask the Centre and the international community to ask an explanation from Pakistan on this matter."
BJP issues whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present: ANI
Congress gives suspension notice in RS over Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh
Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab speaks for the farmers
Mahtab talks about how unseasonal rain and cyclones cause great harm to crops and farmers as well. He says the infrastructure needs to rebuilt after these calamities.
Kerala MP Richard Hay talks about the coastal areas affected by the cyclone
Richard Hay says he had visited the coastal area of Kerala and Kanyakumari himself. "The fisherfolk want homes, food, education and security. I am not getting this from the media. I have visited the people and have listened to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had consoled those people," he said.
Professor Richard Hay, the nominated member from Kerala, talks about the ground situation in Kerala in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi
KC Venugopal argued for the fisherfolk
Union minister Prakash Javdekar criticises Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings
Congress MP from Kerala KC Venugopal leads the debate on Cyclone Ockhi
He admits that enough warning was given but there is a need for specific alarm systems. "Modern technology is needed to help the people. Unfortunately there has been a lapse by the authorities in informing the people about the cyclone. I am not blaming anyone as this should not be a political issue," he said.
Discussion on Cyclone Ockhi under Rule 193 to commence
Bills to amend the Specific Relief Act, the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act introduced in Lok Sabha
Question asked on infrastructure development
BJP MP from Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, asks a question about the conservation of tigers
Triple Talaq criminalisation bill absent in Lok Sabha's revised list of business
In the revised list issued by the Lok Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017 was removed. In the original list, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to introduce a bill to "protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".
Health issues continue to dominate proceeding in Lok Sabha
The issue of nurses' allowances has been raised. The concerned minister insists that most of the nurses' demands have been met and discussions are ongoing for the others.
It seems doubtful that Triple Talaq criminalisation bill will be discussed today
Adjournment means no legislative business will take place in the Rajya Sabha over the next four days as well
Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday
Opposition asks for adjournment
In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition insists that it is better to adjourn the matter with it raising uproar. It asks the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 2 pm till when the issue is resolved.
Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asks for Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till the parties decide on the remarks issue outside Parliament
Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien says Rajya Sabha TV should not be cut off when protests are taking place as that is one of the ways for the Opposition to express itself
Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut raises the issue of health
Raut raises the issue of the deaths in the Gorakhpur hospital. He asks for the Centre to keep a check on the funds which are given to the state governments for health issues. Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health and Family Welfare answers saying that the Centre does indeed monitor the funds and the MP could monitor those funds for their own constituency as well.
Uproar over apology by Narendra Modi
Business in the Rajya Sabha is proceeding fairly quietly while there is constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition.
Proceedings start in both Houses
In the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu read the obituary of legislator Jalaluddin Ansari and a minute's silence was observed. Question hour starts in Lok Sabha.
Congress gives adjournment motion
Cyclone Ockhi to be discussed today
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar says Congress should participate in discussions
Discussion on natural calamities in the country with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India