You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Winter Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Ruckus in both Houses over Kulbhushan Jadhav row, Anant Hegde's remarks

PoliticsFP Staff27 Dec, 2017 12:09:02 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Winter Session of Parliament LIVE updates: Ruckus in both Houses over Kulbhushan Jadhav row, Anant Hegde's remarks

  • 12:09 (IST)

    Opposition members storm Well of Lok Sabha

  • 12:08 (IST)

  • 12:07 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

  • 12:04 (IST)

    Hegde's comments again create ruckus in RS

    "You are not just the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. You are also the Vice-President, the custodian of the Constitution...Ambedkar had said that if India becomes a Hindu rashtra, it is a calamity," CPI's D Raja said in the Rajya Sabha.

  • 12:01 (IST)

    Ruckus erupts immediately in both Houses as sessions resume

  • 11:29 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

    "They have no business in dragging Babasaheb Ambedkar into this. Ambedkar did not include the word 'secularism' into the Constitution," said Subramanian Swamy in the Rajya Sabha.

    The sloganeering and shouting, however, continued in the House. "If you are shouting for an adjournment, that is a different matter."

    The House was then adjourned till 12 pm.

  • 11:22 (IST)

  • 11:21 (IST)

    'Babasaheb ka apmaan nahi chalega, nahi chalega!' slogans erupt in Rajya Sabha

  • 11:21 (IST)

    Opposition members storm Well of Rajya Sabha

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Hegde insulted Constitution, Babasaheb Ambedkar: Naresh Agrawal

    "Can those who abuse the Constitution and Babasaheb remain ministers?" said SP's Naresh Agrawal in Rajya Sabha.

    "Where did Babasaheb come into this? Don't bring Babasaheb Ambedkar into this," said Venkaiah Naidu in the Rajya Sabha, as the House descended into complete chaos.

  • 11:15 (IST)

    Anant Kumar Hegde has no right to be a minister: Congress in Rajya Sabha

    "If the minister (Anant Kumar Hegde) has no respect for the Constitution, he has no right to be a minister," Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, said.

    He was referring to Hegde's recent statement in which he had said, "We are here to change the Constitution."

  • 11:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm

  • 11:07 (IST)

    Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

    It seems the Opposition is hell-bent on creating ruckus in both Houses as Opposition members have started shouting in the Upper House too.

  • 11:05 (IST)

    Uproar erupts in the Lok Sabha over Kulbhushan Jadhav row

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Appeal to all Opposition parties to help pass bill on triple talaq: Ananth Kumar

  • 11:02 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha members observe one-minute silence over bus accident in Rajasthan in which 33 people were killed

  • 11:00 (IST)

  • 10:48 (IST)

    Trinamool MPs protest inside Parliament premises

  • 10:47 (IST)

    Trinamool gives adjournment notice over Kulbhushan

    Trinamool joins Opposition Congress party in demanding a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs over the Kulbhushan Jadhav's meeting with his wife and mother in Pakistan.

  • 10:39 (IST)

    Opposition demands Sushma Swaraj's statement on Kulbhushan Jadhav issue

  • 10:36 (IST)

    Congress expected to raise BJP's 'ambiguous' and 'inconsistent' approach towards Kulbhushan Jadhav case

    The Congress party, which had termed the Centre's approach towards Pakistan as being "flip-flop", "blow hot and cold", "ambiguous" and "inconsistent", is expected to raise the issue in Parliament today. 

    Congress spokesperson Gaurav Gogoi said, "The Congress condemns the Pakistani government for meting out an inhuman treatment to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav. They have insulted Indians and Indian women in particular and we strongly condemn it.  The Congress party wants Kulbhushan Jadhav to return to India. We condemn Pakistan for the treatment meted out to Jadhav as he looked under a lot of stress. We want Government of India to take concrete steps in securing an early release of Jadhav and it should find a way out."

    — PTI

  • 10:26 (IST)

    Opposition parties to raise Kulbhushan Jadhav issue in Parliament

    The Opposition, led by the Congress, plans to corner the central government in Parliament over the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav, a report on India Today said. Congress leader Pramod Tewari was quoted as saying the party wants the government to clear its policy on how it plans to bring Kulbhushan Jadhav back from Pakistan.

    "Once the deadlock in the Parliament is resolved, we will raise the issue of Jadhav in Parliament. What has happened to Jadhav's family in Pakistan is inhuman. We will demand a discussion on this issue in the House and will ask the Centre and the international community to ask an explanation from Pakistan on this matter."

  • 10:08 (IST)

    BJP issues whip for its Lok Sabha MPs to remain present: ANI

  • 10:05 (IST)

    Congress gives suspension notice in RS over Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh

  • 10:02 (IST)

    Updates begin for 27 December

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab speaks for the farmers

    Mahtab talks about how unseasonal rain and cyclones cause great harm to crops and farmers as well. He says the infrastructure needs to rebuilt after these calamities.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Kerala MP Richard Hay talks about the coastal areas affected by the cyclone

    Richard Hay says he had visited the coastal area of Kerala and Kanyakumari himself. "The fisherfolk want homes, food, education and security. I am not getting this from the media. I have visited the people and have listened to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had consoled those people," he said.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Professor Richard Hay, the nominated member from Kerala, talks about the ground situation in Kerala in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi

  • 12:49 (IST)

    KC Venugopal argued for the fisherfolk

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Union minister Prakash Javdekar criticises Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Congress MP from Kerala KC Venugopal leads the debate on Cyclone Ockhi

    He admits that enough warning was given but there is a need for specific alarm systems. "Modern technology is needed to help the people. Unfortunately there has been a lapse by the authorities in informing the people about the cyclone. I am not blaming anyone as this should not be a political issue," he said.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Discussion on Cyclone Ockhi under Rule 193 to commence

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Bills to amend the Specific Relief Act, the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act introduced in Lok Sabha

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Question asked on infrastructure development

  • 12:02 (IST)

    BJP MP from Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, asks a question about the conservation of tigers

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Triple Talaq criminalisation bill absent in Lok Sabha's revised list of business

    In the revised list issued by the Lok Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017 was removed. In the original list, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to introduce a bill to "protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Health issues continue to dominate proceeding in Lok Sabha

    The issue of nurses' allowances has been raised. The concerned minister insists that most of the nurses' demands have been met and discussions are ongoing for the others.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    It seems doubtful that Triple Talaq criminalisation bill will be discussed today

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Adjournment means no legislative business will take place in the Rajya Sabha over the next four days as well

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Opposition asks for adjournment

    In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition insists that it is better to adjourn the matter with it raising uproar. It asks the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 2 pm till when the issue is resolved.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asks for Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till the parties decide on the remarks issue outside Parliament

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien says Rajya Sabha TV should not be cut off when protests are taking place as that is one of the ways for the Opposition to express itself

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut raises the issue of health

    Raut raises the issue of the deaths in the Gorakhpur hospital. He asks for the Centre to keep a check on the funds which are given to the state governments for health issues. Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health and Family Welfare answers saying that the Centre does indeed monitor the funds and the MP could monitor those funds for their own constituency as well.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Uproar over apology by Narendra Modi

    Business in the Rajya Sabha is proceeding fairly quietly while there is constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Proceedings start in both Houses

    In the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu read the obituary of legislator Jalaluddin Ansari and a minute's silence was observed. Question hour starts in Lok Sabha.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Congress gives adjournment motion

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi to be discussed today

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar says Congress should participate in discussions

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Discussion on natural calamities in the country with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India

Load More

The Parliament will meet on Wednesday after a four-day break amid continued logjam over Congress' demand for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

The two Houses will meet after the weekend and a two-day holiday for Christmas.

The government's efforts to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday, may also lead to a tussle, with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) conveying its intent to oppose the bill.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also expressed reservations over penal provisions in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, while Communist Party of India leader D Raja said it should be referred to the standing committee.

CPM leader Mohammed Salim said that Modi government's move to bring a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was unwarranted and politically motivated. He said that when the Supreme Court has already banned triple talaq, there is no need to bring such a bill.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

"As far as demanding a ban on the practice of triple talaq is concerned, we have been raising this issue ever since politicians like Narendra Modi had not even heard of the term triple talaq. But we recognise that divorce is a civil matter and there is no need to criminalise it," Salim said.

He said that the bill was "arbitrary", since stakeholders such as the Muslim community, women rights groups and civil society have not been consulted.

Salim said that there is no need to make a national law on something that is not practiced widely.

BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said there were some concerns regarding the penal provisions which will be raised during during the discussion on the bill.


"At the time of introduction, it will only the constitutional viability which will be questioned. At the time of introduction, there will not be much resistance."

Other bills on the government's agenda this week include The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Services) Amendment Bill, 2017, and The Representation of the People's (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The two Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions since the session's start on 15 December over Modi's remarks against the former prime minister, with the Congress vociferously raising the issue.

While Rajya Sabha has seen daily adjournments, Congress has been staging protests and walk-outs in the Lok Sabha as well.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday made his displeasure known about frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament, saying the House being "on and off" these days is not good for the country.

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as the Congress insisted on resolving the impasse over Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh. The virtual stalling of the Rajya Sabha proceedings due to Congress' protests over Modi's remarks against his predecessor denied cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar his maiden attempt to speak in the House.


"Parliament is in session... these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country," said Naidu, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The constant endeavour, Naidu said, is to make India the global economic leader by adopting a holistic approach towards inclusive economic growth, highlighting that progress must be made to achieve double-digit economic growth at the earliest.

He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) and the Integrated Transit Corridor Development Project in New Delhi.

Referring to various territorial invasions in the past, Naidu said, "This country with its over 10,000-year old civilisation has no record of attacking any country at any time... because we want to live in harmony with all. Before the invasion, 27 percent of world GDP was from India alone. So, let us all remember that, and we must all work towards making further progress in crossing 7.5 percent to double digit at the earliest."

Observing that the world economy is slowing, Naidu said, "Even our powerful neighbour (in an apparent reference to China) has gone a little negative. The only economy which is moving forward is India, thanks to the reforms and thanks to the leadership of the country as well as contribution made by people in various sectors."

He outlined a series of reforms such as GST, 'Digital India', liberalisation of foreign direct investment regime and 'Start Up India', that have significantly improved the domestic business and investment climate and have led to huge investment inflows.

Development and good governance should be the focus of everybody, including the public sector and the government, the vice-president stressed.

Pointing to the lack of "proper convention centres" in a country as large as India, Naidu said world-class infrastructure in terms of convention facilities is essential to promote trade and commerce, and a growing economy needs "high quality venues to host events".

Calling on stakeholders for speedy completion of the IECC, he said, "I hope this project will be completed at the earliest. I would like to see that before the deadline (September 2019). The deadline that you have set for yourself should not be confined to a headline one day."

He observed that such a complex was long overdue in Delhi without adding to the congestion and the IECC project will be a landmark state-of-the-art structure. He also spoke of the need for such convention centres in other cities of the country, including in 'Smart Cities' and state capitals.

On the proposed decongestion plan around Pragati Maidan's redevelopment, the vice-president asserted that the traffic interventions being implemented will not just significantly improve access to the new complex, but also benefit the public.

With inputs from agencies


Published Date: Dec 27, 2017 11:33 am | Updated Date: Dec 27, 2017 12:09 pm



Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores