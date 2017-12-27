The Parliament will meet on Wednesday after a four-day break amid continued logjam over Congress' demand for an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the Gujarat election campaign.

The two Houses will meet after the weekend and a two-day holiday for Christmas.

The government's efforts to bring a bill to criminalise instant triple talaq, which has been listed for introduction on Thursday, may also lead to a tussle, with the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) conveying its intent to oppose the bill.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has also expressed reservations over penal provisions in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2017, while Communist Party of India leader D Raja said it should be referred to the standing committee.

CPM leader Mohammed Salim said that Modi government's move to bring a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was unwarranted and politically motivated. He said that when the Supreme Court has already banned triple talaq, there is no need to bring such a bill.

"As far as demanding a ban on the practice of triple talaq is concerned, we have been raising this issue ever since politicians like Narendra Modi had not even heard of the term triple talaq. But we recognise that divorce is a civil matter and there is no need to criminalise it," Salim said.

He said that the bill was "arbitrary", since stakeholders such as the Muslim community, women rights groups and civil society have not been consulted.

Salim said that there is no need to make a national law on something that is not practiced widely.

BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab said there were some concerns regarding the penal provisions which will be raised during during the discussion on the bill.

"At the time of introduction, it will only the constitutional viability which will be questioned. At the time of introduction, there will not be much resistance."

Other bills on the government's agenda this week include The High Court and the Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Condition of Services) Amendment Bill, 2017, and The Representation of the People's (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

The two Houses have witnessed repeated disruptions since the session's start on 15 December over Modi's remarks against the former prime minister, with the Congress vociferously raising the issue.

While Rajya Sabha has seen daily adjournments, Congress has been staging protests and walk-outs in the Lok Sabha as well.

Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday made his displeasure known about frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament, saying the House being "on and off" these days is not good for the country.

On Friday, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as the Congress insisted on resolving the impasse over Modi's remarks against Manmohan Singh. The virtual stalling of the Rajya Sabha proceedings due to Congress' protests over Modi's remarks against his predecessor denied cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar his maiden attempt to speak in the House.

"Parliament is in session... these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country," said Naidu, who is also the ex-officio chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

The constant endeavour, Naidu said, is to make India the global economic leader by adopting a holistic approach towards inclusive economic growth, highlighting that progress must be made to achieve double-digit economic growth at the earliest.

He was speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) and the Integrated Transit Corridor Development Project in New Delhi.

Referring to various territorial invasions in the past, Naidu said, "This country with its over 10,000-year old civilisation has no record of attacking any country at any time... because we want to live in harmony with all. Before the invasion, 27 percent of world GDP was from India alone. So, let us all remember that, and we must all work towards making further progress in crossing 7.5 percent to double digit at the earliest."

Observing that the world economy is slowing, Naidu said, "Even our powerful neighbour (in an apparent reference to China) has gone a little negative. The only economy which is moving forward is India, thanks to the reforms and thanks to the leadership of the country as well as contribution made by people in various sectors."

He outlined a series of reforms such as GST, 'Digital India', liberalisation of foreign direct investment regime and 'Start Up India', that have significantly improved the domestic business and investment climate and have led to huge investment inflows.

Development and good governance should be the focus of everybody, including the public sector and the government, the vice-president stressed.

Pointing to the lack of "proper convention centres" in a country as large as India, Naidu said world-class infrastructure in terms of convention facilities is essential to promote trade and commerce, and a growing economy needs "high quality venues to host events".

Calling on stakeholders for speedy completion of the IECC, he said, "I hope this project will be completed at the earliest. I would like to see that before the deadline (September 2019). The deadline that you have set for yourself should not be confined to a headline one day."

He observed that such a complex was long overdue in Delhi without adding to the congestion and the IECC project will be a landmark state-of-the-art structure. He also spoke of the need for such convention centres in other cities of the country, including in 'Smart Cities' and state capitals.

On the proposed decongestion plan around Pragati Maidan's redevelopment, the vice-president asserted that the traffic interventions being implemented will not just significantly improve access to the new complex, but also benefit the public.

With inputs from agencies