You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Politics News

Winter Session of Parliament updates: Lok Sabha discusses Cylcone Ockhi; MPs express concern for fisherfolk and farmers

PoliticsFP Staff22 Dec, 2017 13:21:27 IST
Auto Refresh Feeds
Winter Session of Parliament updates: Lok Sabha discusses Cylcone Ockhi; MPs express concern for fisherfolk and farmers

  • 13:15 (IST)

    Odisha MP Bhartruhari Mahtab speaks for the farmers

    Mahtab talks about how unseasonal rain and cyclones cause great harm to crops and farmers as well. He says the infrastructure needs to rebuilt after these calamities.

  • 13:05 (IST)

    Kerala MP Richard Hay talks about the coastal areas affected by the cyclone

    Richard Hay says he had visited the coastal area of Kerala and Kanyakumari himself. "The fisherfolk want homes, food, education and security. I am not getting this from the media. I have visited the people and have listened to them. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman had consoled those people," he said.

  • 12:57 (IST)

    Professor Richard Hay, the nominated member from Kerala, talks about the ground situation in Kerala in the aftermath of Cyclone Ockhi

  • 12:49 (IST)

    KC Venugopal argued for the fisherfolk

  • 12:46 (IST)

    Union minister Prakash Javdekar criticises Congress for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings

  • 12:32 (IST)

    Congress MP from Kerala KC Venugopal leads the debate on Cyclone Ockhi

    He admits that enough warning was given but there is a need for specific alarm systems. "Modern technology is needed to help the people. Unfortunately there has been a lapse by the authorities in informing the people about the cyclone. I am not blaming anyone as this should not be a political issue," he said.

  • 12:24 (IST)

    Discussion on Cyclone Ockhi under Rule 193 to commence

  • 12:23 (IST)

    Bills to amend the Specific Relief Act, the Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States) Act introduced in Lok Sabha

  • 12:05 (IST)

    Question asked on infrastructure development

  • 12:02 (IST)

    BJP MP from Rajasthan, Dushyant Singh, asks a question about the conservation of tigers

  • 11:58 (IST)

    Triple Talaq criminalisation bill absent in Lok Sabha's revised list of business

    In the revised list issued by the Lok Sabha, the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill, 2017 was removed. In the original list, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was scheduled to introduce a bill to "protect the rights of married Muslim women and to prohibit divorce by pronouncing talaq by their husbands and to provide for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto".

  • 11:45 (IST)

    Health issues continue to dominate proceeding in Lok Sabha

    The issue of nurses' allowances has been raised. The concerned minister insists that most of the nurses' demands have been met and discussions are ongoing for the others.

  • 11:35 (IST)

    It seems doubtful that Triple Talaq criminalisation bill will be discussed today

  • 11:31 (IST)

    Adjournment means no legislative business will take place in the Rajya Sabha over the next four days as well

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Rajya Sabha adjourned till Wednesday

  • 11:26 (IST)

    Opposition asks for adjournment

    In the Rajya Sabha, the Opposition insists that it is better to adjourn the matter with it raising uproar. It asks the Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till 2 pm till when the issue is resolved.

  • 11:22 (IST)

    Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad asks for Rajya Sabha to be adjourned till the parties decide on the remarks issue outside Parliament

  • 11:20 (IST)

    Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien says Rajya Sabha TV should not be cut off when protests are taking place as that is one of the ways for the Opposition to express itself

  • 11:16 (IST)

    Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Bhaurao Raut raises the issue of health

    Raut raises the issue of the deaths in the Gorakhpur hospital. He asks for the Centre to keep a check on the funds which are given to the state governments for health issues. Anupriya Patel, MoS, Health and Family Welfare answers saying that the Centre does indeed monitor the funds and the MP could monitor those funds for their own constituency as well.

  • 11:10 (IST)

    Uproar over apology by Narendra Modi

    Business in the Rajya Sabha is proceeding fairly quietly while there is constant sloganeering in the Lok Sabha by the Opposition.

  • 11:04 (IST)

    Proceedings start in both Houses

    In the Rajya Sabha, M Venkaiah Naidu read the obituary of legislator Jalaluddin Ansari and a minute's silence was observed. Question hour starts in Lok Sabha.

  • 10:43 (IST)

    Congress gives adjournment motion

  • 10:40 (IST)

    Cyclone Ockhi to be discussed today

  • 10:37 (IST)

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar says Congress should participate in discussions

  • 10:35 (IST)

    Discussion on natural calamities in the country with special reference to cyclone Ockhi in South India

  • 10:34 (IST)

    On Thursday, a bill to double judges' salaries was introduced

    Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad introduced the bill which will double the salaries of judges of the Supreme Court and 24 high courts, reported The Indian Express. The High Court and Supreme Court Judges (Salaries and Conditions of Service) Amendment Bill 2017 provides for increased salaries as recommended by the Seventh Pay Commission.

  • 10:23 (IST)

    Triple Talaq criminalisation bill likely to be introduced today

  • 10:18 (IST)

    BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has given adjourned motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on remarks of Congress leaders against PM Modi

  • 10:14 (IST)

    Sachin Tendulkar was not allowed to make his maiden speech in Rajya Sabha

    Vociferous sloganeering on Thursday disrupted Sachin Tendulkar's maiden speech in the Rajya Sabha since his nomination. Members of the Opposition shouted "BJP sharam karo" as sloganeering continued in the Upper House of Parliament on the fourth day. Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 11 am on Friday following stormy scenes on the floor of the House.

  • 10:03 (IST)

    Updates for 22 December start here

  • 19:28 (IST)

    Lok Sabha adjourned till Thursday morning

  • 19:27 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes the Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 before adjourning it till Thursday

  • 19:08 (IST)

    Union environment minister Harshvardhan says soon people will be encouraged to take up bamboo cultivation

  • 19:03 (IST)

    Legislation to amend the Indian Forest Act to exempt felling and transportation of bamboo

    The legislation to amend the Indian Forest Act to exempt felling and transportation of bamboo grown in non-forest areas from the state permit, was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017 — which would omit bamboos growing in non-forest areas from the definition of trees — was introduced by Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan even as BJD leader B Mahtab raised concerns and opposed the legislation.- PTI

  • 18:42 (IST)

    In India, one tonne bamboo costs Rs 10, 000 in some parts and Rs 10-15,000 in other parts

  • 18:02 (IST)

    SDF leader Prem Das Rai raises the 'complications' in regularising bamboo 

    "People of north Sikkim were completely cut-off because of Mantam lake which was created because of landslide. They then made a bamboo bridge and are now able to cross the lake on foot," Prem Das Rai said in Lok Sabha.

    Rai demanded that the bamboo be unleashed from "all kinds of regulations". In 2014, He added that he had brought a similar bill on bamboo with a private members' bill in 2014.

    "I had done research. We had sent researchers in Tripura, Nagaland., Sikkim. Problems found were mainly regulatory. One of the reasons of high cost is on the count of the fact that bamboo, the amount of rent-seeking behaviour is just too much. Therefore, as a first step, we need to take a holistic approach. The first step is to redefine bamboo (by removing it from tree category)," Rai said.

  • 17:46 (IST)

    Watch: AITC leader Aparupa Poddar urges govt to clear stand on regularisation of bamboo

  • 17:10 (IST)

    The farmer does not need our sympathy, they need less interference, says Tathagata Satpathy of BJD

  • 17:06 (IST)

    Over 2 lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017: Alphons

    More than two lakh Chinese tourists visited India in 2017, according to data provided by the tourism ministry in Parliament on Wednesday. The figures provided by Union Tourism Minister KJ Alphons in the Rajya Sabha assume significance in the backdrop of India's recent standoff with China over the Doka La issue.- PTI

  • 17:02 (IST)

    BJD's Tathagata Satpathy objects to bill, says farmers will be affected by removal of bamboo from bill

  • 16:54 (IST)

    G Hari of AIADMK enlists benefits of bamboo, says hopes this would be taken into consideration while passing bill

  • 16:43 (IST)

    Bijoya Chakraborty of Guwahati BJP said this bill will immensely help tribal people

  • 16:25 (IST)

    Discussion begins in Lok Sabha on The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2017

  • 16:13 (IST)

    Lok Sabha passes The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017

  • 15:43 (IST)

    Provisions of this bill violate rights of people, whose land is being acquired: MK Premchandran, RSP

  • 15:38 (IST)

    No question of 'middle path' till PM Modi apologises, says Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury

    With Parliament witnessing repeated adjournments over Narendra Modi's remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury on Wednesday said that there was "no question of a middle path" on the matter till the prime minister apologised for his comments.

    "There is no question of middle path...The country's prime minister has alleged that the former prime minister has taken steps against the country and that too with the enemy nation. Don't you think it is an issue that calls for an apology?" Chowdhury told reporters.- PTI

  • 15:35 (IST)

     Lok Sabha informed of over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates 

    Over 1,000 cases of people securing jobs using forged caste certificates have been reported by various central government departments, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday. The Department of Personnel and Training had in June sought data from all central government organisations regarding appointments made on the basis of fake caste certificates.- PTI

  • 15:16 (IST)

    AP Jithender Reddy of Telangana TRS brings focus to unused defence lands

  • 15:09 (IST)

    Lok Sabha discusses the Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill, 2017

  • 14:59 (IST)

    Mohammed Salim of CPM requests transparency in property amendment bill.

Load More

The Parliament shall convene on Friday as part of the Winter Session. The session has been consistently marred by adjournments as the Opposition has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

On Thursday, noisy protests by the Opposition prevented Sachin Tendulkar from speaking in the Rajya Sabha. As the Upper House met at 2 pm after a previous adjournment, a combative Congress members buoyed by the 2G case verdict began demanding an apology from Modi over remarks against Manmohan Singh.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was keen that a short duration discussion on 'the right to play and future of sports in India', to be initiated by Tendulkar, be taken up.


Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal, however, raised a point of order, in the context of the 2G verdict. After Agrawal had spoken Naidu again asked the cricketer to proceed with his "maiden" speech.

Tendulkar readied to elaborate on a subject he is most qualified to speak on but belligerent Congress members were in no mood to play ball. Several of them were on their feet seeking an apology from Modi. In the din of their slogans, the proceedings were almost drowned.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

Seeking to restore order, Naidu repeatedly chided the protesters. He sought to remind the Congress leaders that Tendulkar was a 'Bharat Ratna', an inspiration for the youth, and someone who had done so much for the country, but the opposition party stuck to its stance. In his characteristic style, Naidu told the shouting members that all they would achieve by shouting will be "sore throats" and "wastage of time" and again advised them to listen to the 'little master'.

Actor Jaya Bacchhan also appeared to be supporting Tendulkar's bid to speak. But the protests continued. A livid Naidu said that the comments made by the protesters would not go on record and asked Tendulkar to proceed.

The cricketer, however, could only stand and watch. "I don't want these sorts of scenes to be telecast around the country. A person who is a Bharat Ratna and who is speaking for the first time in the House is being obstructed like this. I don't want this message to go to the country," an exasperated Naidu said as he adjourned the House for the day.

On Friday, the bill which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq has been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha.


'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill', prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes giving instant triple talaq "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.Though the bill has been listed in Lok Sabha's agenda papers for Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the bill would come up for introduction next week.

According to the provisions, the husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the magistrate hearing the case. The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the Supreme Court striking down 'talaq-e-biddat' (instant triple talaq).

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the draft law, triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be bad or illegal and void.

According to the draft law, which would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable, cognisable offence.

After the Supreme Court order striking down the practice, the government was of the view that the practice would end. But it continued and there have been 177 reported cases of instant talaq before the judgement and 66 after the order this year.


Published Date: Dec 22, 2017 10:08 am | Updated Date: Dec 22, 2017 01:21 pm



Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores