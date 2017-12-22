The Parliament shall convene on Friday as part of the Winter Session. The session has been consistently marred by adjournments as the Opposition has demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks on his predecessor Manmohan Singh.

On Thursday, noisy protests by the Opposition prevented Sachin Tendulkar from speaking in the Rajya Sabha. As the Upper House met at 2 pm after a previous adjournment, a combative Congress members buoyed by the 2G case verdict began demanding an apology from Modi over remarks against Manmohan Singh.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu was keen that a short duration discussion on 'the right to play and future of sports in India', to be initiated by Tendulkar, be taken up.

Samajwadi Party leader Naresh Agrawal, however, raised a point of order, in the context of the 2G verdict. After Agrawal had spoken Naidu again asked the cricketer to proceed with his "maiden" speech.

Tendulkar readied to elaborate on a subject he is most qualified to speak on but belligerent Congress members were in no mood to play ball. Several of them were on their feet seeking an apology from Modi. In the din of their slogans, the proceedings were almost drowned.

Seeking to restore order, Naidu repeatedly chided the protesters. He sought to remind the Congress leaders that Tendulkar was a 'Bharat Ratna', an inspiration for the youth, and someone who had done so much for the country, but the opposition party stuck to its stance. In his characteristic style, Naidu told the shouting members that all they would achieve by shouting will be "sore throats" and "wastage of time" and again advised them to listen to the 'little master'.

Actor Jaya Bacchhan also appeared to be supporting Tendulkar's bid to speak. But the protests continued. A livid Naidu said that the comments made by the protesters would not go on record and asked Tendulkar to proceed.

The cricketer, however, could only stand and watch. "I don't want these sorts of scenes to be telecast around the country. A person who is a Bharat Ratna and who is speaking for the first time in the House is being obstructed like this. I don't want this message to go to the country," an exasperated Naidu said as he adjourned the House for the day.

On Friday, the bill which seeks to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq has been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha.

'Muslim Women Protection of Rights on Marriage Bill', prepared by an inter-ministerial group headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh, makes giving instant triple talaq "illegal and void" and provides for a jail term of three years for the husband.

The bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet last week.Though the bill has been listed in Lok Sabha's agenda papers for Friday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the bill would come up for introduction next week.

According to the provisions, the husband could also be fined and the quantum of fine would be decided by the magistrate hearing the case. The bill is being introduced as the practice still continued despite the Supreme Court striking down 'talaq-e-biddat' (instant triple talaq).

The proposed law would only be applicable on instant triple talaq or 'talaq-e-biddat' and it would give power to the victim to approach a magistrate seeking "subsistence allowance" for herself and minor children. The woman can also seek the custody of her minor children from the magistrate who will take a final call on the issue.

Under the draft law, triple talaq in any form — spoken, in writing or by electronic means such as email, SMS and WhatsApp — would be bad or illegal and void.

According to the draft law, which would be applicable to the entire country except Jammu and Kashmir, giving instant talaq would attract a jail term of three years and a fine. It would be a non-bailable, cognisable offence.

After the Supreme Court order striking down the practice, the government was of the view that the practice would end. But it continued and there have been 177 reported cases of instant talaq before the judgement and 66 after the order this year.