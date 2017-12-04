You are here:
Narendra Modi terms Rahul Gandhi's elevation as Congress chief 'Aurangzeb Raj', questions party's idea of secularism

PoliticsFP StaffDec, 04 2017 13:11:15 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his election rally in Valsad's Dharampur, slammed the Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi's expected elevation as party chief, terming the party's election process as 'Aurangzeb Raj', according to media reports.


"Mani Shankar Aiyar said, 'did elections happen during Mughal rule? After Jehangir, Shahjahan came, was any election held? After Shahjahan it was understood Aurangzeb will be the leader'. So Congress accepts it is a family party? We don't want this Aurangzeb rule," the prime minister said, according to ANI.

The prime minister also attacked the Congress by saying the party cannot tolerate or accept leaders from Gujarat. He went on to question Rahul Gandhi's several visits to temples in the Congress campaigns.


On Monday, Modi is scheduled to hold four rallies in Gujarat's Dharampur, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar, where polling is scheduled in the first phase on 9 December.

The second-phase of polling for the 182-seats-Gujarat assembly will be on 14 December. The counting of votes will take place on 18 December.

