Where are the women in Chennai? They are busy reclaiming public spaces

Centuries of women’s movements have secured for women the right to vote, right to education, right to participate in workforce and several other rights that enable them to come out of their circles and claim equal participation in public life. However, we have not addressed the question ‘Who legitimately owns the public domain?’, neither has the gender-based segregation of spaces as public(masculine) and private(feminine) been challenged.

In the third part of the gender and public space series, we explore the streets of Chennai.

***

In early 2017, massive protests broke out all over Tamil Nadu against the Madras High Court ban on the bull-taming sport Jallikattu. One such protests saw thousands of young women and men from Chennai’s urban elite class gather at the Marina Beach to extend support to a sport, which is essentially rural. Chennai’s youth were applauded for standing up for their culture, and also for their disciplined behavior towards women. Chennai women proudly shared that they felt safe even at late night in the Marina Beach among thousands of men.

This stirred up curiosity within the author: would Chennai’s women be equally safe if they were to visit Marina Beach alone at night, maybe for a stroll by the sea, and not to defend an aspect of the hyper-masculine cultural identity?

The author's local sources in Chennai suggested that it would not be equally safe. As a matter of fact, media reports suggested that parents allowing girls to go out at night or stay the whole night at the beach were earlier unheard of; Jallikattu protests perhaps brought a cultural revolution in Chennai overnight.

***

For the gender and public space series shoot in Chennai, I chose Marina beach as the first location to find out the reality behind the change in narrative; how women accessed the beach on an ordinary, peaceful day. In addition, the author also visited the Nungambakkam High Road, which is a office and commercial area in Chennai.

During my research on women’s safety in Chennai, I came across a study by Chennai-based non-profit organisation AWARE, reported by The Hindu, that suggested 71% of women feel unsafe while taking public transport.

To gather first-hand experience, I took multiple rides on the MTC bus through the city and photographed the major bus terminus. I also visited one of Chennai’s most important trade and commerce center, the Parry's Corner in George Town.