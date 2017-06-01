The Promised Land: It's a hard life for children, parents of Kerala's migrant workers

Editor’s Note: The migrant workers of Kerala contribute to two-third of the State Domestic Product - directly and indirectly. While migration is considered as one of the most productive industries, it is the stories of the families that get overlooked in the telling of Kerala's economic progress. In this multi-part series, Firstpost looks at these migrant populations and its socio-economic impact. Shamseer has only faint memories of his father. Manzoor had left for Saudi Arabia when his son was just three years old. Three years later, when Manzoor came home on a holiday, he found that Shamseer had cognitive ability impairment. Since the age of five, he has been dependent on his mother for performing his daily chores. Suhaira, who had two other children, got a little relief when a special school for differently abled children in Kalpakancherry, Malappuram district, gave him admission seven years ago. “Shamseer has been toilet trained. He can also write. I hope he will be able to manage all his chores after he completes his schooling,” Suhaira told Firstpost. Over two million children have been left behind by the emigrants from Kerala. The problems these children face may not have any connection with migration but psychologists believe that it definitely has an effect on their recovery and rehabilitation. In Malappuram, where over 50 percent households has at least one migrant, tops the state in the number of children with various disabilities. According to a survey conducted by the Kerala Social Security Mission (KSSM) — a field agency of the social justice department of the state government — there were nearly 1 lakh children with various disabilities in the district in 2012. Kozhikode came second with 78,548 differently abled children of which a large population of them are believed to be children of emigrants.

Jyothi Malayathu, headmistress of the KA Moopan School for Special Needs in Kalpakancherry, said of the 100 students enrolled in the school, more than 50 percent of them are children of migrants working in Gulf countries. She told Firstpost that the children of the emigrants do not get the required support from family and society. The women, who are the major caregivers of these children, are not equipped to handle the difficult task alone. “They need the support of both the parents and the society around them to integrate them in the normal life. Unfortunately, their present caregivers are not educated enough to understand the complexities of the rehabilitation process,” Malayathu said. K Abdul Nazeer, a school teacher at Kalpakancherry, said that the women, whose husbands work abroad, also do not get enough time to spare for these children as they have to perform multiple tasks in the absence of their husbands. Soyuz John of National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences said that the children left behind by the emigrants face multiple psychosocial problems in the absence of quality and consistent parenting. He said that a large number of these Left Behind Children (LBC) were affected by this problem, which is called the ‘Gulf Syndrome’. A study conducted by him along with Dhanshekhara Pandian into the parenting styles and behaviour problems of children among Gulf emigrants in Malappuram district revealed that both internalising and externalising behavioural problems were common among the LBCs. Most of the children were found to have single parenting or inconsistent parenting in their homes. The study was based on a six-month data sourced from a private psychiatric hospital in Malappuram that runs a special clinic every Saturday specifically for children and adolescents. The study that covered 38.6 percent children belonging to the age group of 10 to 14 and 37.5 percent above 15 years of age showed that prevalence of behavioural and emotional problems like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and conduct disorders were high (50 percent) among the LBCs. Anxiety and stress related problems like depression, somatoform disorders and disassociation were 42.2 percent. About 24 percent of the children showed developmental disorders like intellectual developmental disorder, pervasive developmental disorders and mental illness like psychosis. About 10 percent children followed a binge-pattern of substance abuse which included smoking cigarettes and other nicotine products, and alcohol abuse. A few children even tried cannabis. As many as 38.6 percent children were looked after by a single parent i.e. by mother. The study also found ‘inconsistency’ in parenting styles in the case of 25 percent of the LBCs. In the absence of the father, it's the mother and the grandparents who lay down the rules at home. The study further showed that the mental health problems faced by the parenting mothers from the multiple and complex roles reflected on the behaviour of the children. Most of these single parents suffer from mental distress which gets heightened especially after they talk to their husbands. Most of the wives talk to their husbands on Fridays, which is a holiday in West Asia, after which many seek psychological help. Experts called it the ‘Saturday Syndrome’. The parents of the migrants are also the silent sufferers of the migration. The number of parents left behind by migrants is around four million, according to S Irudaya Rajan, chair professor, Ministry of Overseas Indian Affairs International Migration Research Unit at the Centre for Development Studies, Thiruvananthapuram.