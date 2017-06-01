The Promised Land: The loneliness of the 'Gulf wives' in Kerala

Editor’s Note: The migrant workers of Kerala contribute to two-third of the State Domestic Product - directly and indirectly. While migration is considered as one of the most productive industries, it is the stories of the families that get overlooked in the telling of Kerala's economic progress. In this multi-part series, Firstpost looks at these migrant populations and its socio-economic impact. In the early 1980s, when the oil boom was at its peak, young men from Kerala who were chasing their Arabian dreams were in great demand everywhere. They were considered eligible bachelors impressing people back home with their newly earned money. But their young brides had to face a different reality after their marriage with these men who worked in the Gulf. Most of these men worked as labourers living in labour camps and they leave their spouse back in Kerala. These women only get to see their husbands once in two or three years. An occasional phone call connects the two. Before the penetration of the mobile phones and the internet, a letter once in two weeks or a month would be the only means of contact. The women, who move to their husband's house after marriage, shoulder most of the household responsibilities and their burden increases once they have children or when they are left with the responsibility of looking after the in-laws. Unable to cope, some even slip into depression. In 2011, 1.01 million such women were living in Kerala, according to a study by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS). They constitute nearly 13 percent of the married women in Kerala. These women are called "Gulf Wives." As per the 2011 data, the average age of the "Gulf wives" is 20.5 years, while that of the men is 27.5 years in 2011.

The CDS study conducted among 891 women from eight of the 14 districts in Kerala revealed that the women were hardly equipped to cope with the separation. It noted that majority of the women were left alone by their emigrant husbands within a few days after marriage. The respondents cited loneliness as a major problem. The problem is acute among women who are living in separate houses with their children. But they prefer living separately as they feel living with their in-laws may curtail their freedom. Many find it difficult to live with their in-laws. The CDS study found more than one-fourth of the Gulf wives had problems with their in-laws, because of mostly finance-related matters. Few admit it, they feel like that they are also viewed with suspicion by their in-laws. Smitha Sasi (name changed), who has been living in her husband’s house in Kundoor, Malappuram district ever since her marriage, said her mother-in law and sister-in law used to eavesdrop whenever she was on the phone or talking to someone online. She said that meeting or talking to male friends was out of question. “I am not allowed to go alone anywhere. Either my mother-in-law or my sister-in-law accompanies me when I go to my parent’s house or even to a beauty salon. I have no freedom. My husband’s house is like a jail for me,” says 27-year-old Sasi. Uma Preman, a social worker based in Guruvayoor, Thrissur district told Firstpost that the lives of these Gulf wives are under constant scrutiny by their husbands, relatives and even neighbours.